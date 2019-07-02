Tonko donates books to RED Bookshelf

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local nonprofit that helps provide free books to kids received a donation Tuesday from the Library of Congress surplus.

Congressman Paul Tonko dropped off 32 books to the RED Bookshelf.

Tonko delivered the books and spoke to a group of staff and volunteers about the organization and its community involvement.

The RED Bookshelf is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. In 2019 alone, it delivered 50,000 children’s books to community locations.

“A group of volunteers repairs the books, makes certain that they’re well-mended; that they’re cleaned and made available to our children,” Tonko said. “Studies show that if there’s books in the home, children are more likely to be at their reading level.”

The organization has 19 stationary bookshelves and a mobile bookshelf that heads to community events around the Capital Region.