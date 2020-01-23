Tonko donates books to local middle school

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Capital Region congressman made a special visit to a school in Clifton Park to donate 32 books from the Library of Congress.

Rep. Paul Tonko spoke to sixth, seventh, and eighth graders at Gowana Middle School on Thursday. They came prepared with a wide variety of questions regarding climate change, plastic straws, and what he does as a congressman.

One student asked him what his favorite types of books are, and no surprise, he said he likes ones that are about politics and biographies.