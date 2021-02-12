Tonko breaks down proposed $440M in federal COVID aid for Capital Region

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Congress released local impact figures on Friday under the Fiscal Year 2021 Reconciliation Act that’s currently at hand in the House and the Senate. According to Rep. Paul Tonko, the rescue package sends about $440 million in direct federal COVID aid to municipalities in Albany, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties.

“Capital Region communities have showed incredible strength and resilience in the face of this dangerous pandemic, but this fight has weighed on our spirits and depleted our family, municipal, county and state budgets; our local communities may not all survive long months of further economic hardship without federal help,” said Tonko. He said that advancing this legislation will help scale up vaccine production and put money in Americans’ pockets.

Tonko said the funding will help the cities, towns, and villages in New York’s 20th Congressional District fund essential services and staff like teachers, nurses, and firefighters. Within his district’s boundaries, public services would receive the following proposed amounts totals:

  • Albany County: $173,960,989
  • Schenectady County: $117,073,466
  • Montgomery County: $16,931,078
  • Rensselaer County: $82,699,814
  • Saratoga County: $49,867,173

Tonko’s office provided the following tables breaking down the distributions:

MunicipalityNo OverlapOverlap
Ballston town$2,080,247 $2,500,556 
Albany city79,000,000 $0
Altamont village$310,984 $373,817 
Amsterdam city$3,300,901 $3,967,838 
Amsterdam town$1,112,003 $1,336,680 
Berne town$512,024 $615,477 
Bethlehem town$6,484,466 $7,794,635 
Castleton-on-Hudson village$272,180 $327,173 
Charleston town$245,202 $294,745 
Charlton town$772,748 $928,879 
Clifton Park town$6,756,647 $8,121,808 
Coeymans town$1,350,368 $1,623,207 
Cohoes city$3,077,502 $3,699,303 
Colonie Town$8,000,000 $8,000,000 
Colonie Village$1,422,802 $1,710,275 
Delanson village$70,586 $84,847 
Duanesburg town$1,157,089 $1,390,876 
East Greenbush town$3,020,775 $3,631,114 
Florida town$515,535 $619,697 
Fonda village$140,432 $168,806 
Fort Johnson village$86,477 $103,949 
Fultonville village$144,867 $174,137 
Glen town$451,786 $543,068 
Glenville town$5,415,147 $6,509,263 
Green Island town/village$475,992 $572,165 
Guilderland town$6,606,236 $7,941,008 
Hagaman village$236,703 $284,528 
Halfmoon town$4,542,619 $5,460,442 
Knox town$495,394 $595,487 
Malta town$2,989,547 $3,593,577 
Mechanicville city$940,158 $1,130,114 
Menands village$720,086 $865,577 
Mohawk town$697,173 $838,035 
New Scotland town$1,605,364 $1,929,723 
Niskayuna town$4,127,789 $4,961,797 
North Greenbush town$2,264,103 $2,721,559 
Princetown town$387,483 $465,772 
Ravena village$590,740 $710,097 
Rensselaer city$1,702,189 $2,046,111 
Rensselaerville town$337,407 $405,580 
Rotterdam town$5,501,070 $6,612,546 
Round Lake village$128,237 $154,147 
Saratoga Springs$7,000,0007,000,000
Schenectady city$54,000,000 $0
Schodack town$2,440,567 $2,933,677 
Scotia village$1,414,302 $1,700,058 
Stillwater town$1,650,450 $1,983,919 
Troy$42,000,000 $0
Voorheesville village$515,165 $619,253 
Waterford town$1,581,528 $1,901,071 
Waterford village$424,993 $510,861 
Watervliet city$1,845,208 $2,218,027 
Westerlo town$611,251$734,752 

