Tonko breaks down proposed $440M in federal COVID aid for Capital Region

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Congress released local impact figures on Friday under the Fiscal Year 2021 Reconciliation Act that’s currently at hand in the House and the Senate. According to Rep. Paul Tonko, the rescue package sends about $440 million in direct federal COVID aid to municipalities in Albany, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties.

“Capital Region communities have showed incredible strength and resilience in the face of this dangerous pandemic, but this fight has weighed on our spirits and depleted our family, municipal, county and state budgets; our local communities may not all survive long months of further economic hardship without federal help,” said Tonko. He said that advancing this legislation will help scale up vaccine production and put money in Americans’ pockets.

Tonko said the funding will help the cities, towns, and villages in New York’s 20th Congressional District fund essential services and staff like teachers, nurses, and firefighters. Within his district’s boundaries, public services would receive the following proposed amounts totals:

Albany County: $173,960,989

Schenectady County: $117,073,466

Montgomery County: $16,931,078

Rensselaer County: $82,699,814

Saratoga County: $49,867,173

Tonko’s office provided the following tables breaking down the distributions: