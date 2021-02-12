Tonko breaks down proposed $440M in federal COVID aid for Capital Region

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Congress released local impact figures on Friday under the Fiscal Year 2021 Reconciliation Act that’s currently at hand in the House and the Senate. According to Rep. Paul Tonko, the rescue package sends about $440 million in direct federal COVID aid to municipalities in Albany, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties.
“Capital Region communities have showed incredible strength and resilience in the face of this dangerous pandemic, but this fight has weighed on our spirits and depleted our family, municipal, county and state budgets; our local communities may not all survive long months of further economic hardship without federal help,” said Tonko. He said that advancing this legislation will help scale up vaccine production and put money in Americans’ pockets.
Tonko said the funding will help the cities, towns, and villages in New York’s 20th Congressional District fund essential services and staff like teachers, nurses, and firefighters. Within his district’s boundaries, public services would receive the following proposed amounts totals:
- Albany County: $173,960,989
- Schenectady County: $117,073,466
- Montgomery County: $16,931,078
- Rensselaer County: $82,699,814
- Saratoga County: $49,867,173
Tonko’s office provided the following tables breaking down the distributions:
|Municipality
|No Overlap
|Overlap
|Ballston town
|$2,080,247
|$2,500,556
|Albany city
|79,000,000
|$0
|Altamont village
|$310,984
|$373,817
|Amsterdam city
|$3,300,901
|$3,967,838
|Amsterdam town
|$1,112,003
|$1,336,680
|Berne town
|$512,024
|$615,477
|Bethlehem town
|$6,484,466
|$7,794,635
|Castleton-on-Hudson village
|$272,180
|$327,173
|Charleston town
|$245,202
|$294,745
|Charlton town
|$772,748
|$928,879
|Clifton Park town
|$6,756,647
|$8,121,808
|Coeymans town
|$1,350,368
|$1,623,207
|Cohoes city
|$3,077,502
|$3,699,303
|Colonie Town
|$8,000,000
|$8,000,000
|Colonie Village
|$1,422,802
|$1,710,275
|Delanson village
|$70,586
|$84,847
|Duanesburg town
|$1,157,089
|$1,390,876
|East Greenbush town
|$3,020,775
|$3,631,114
|Florida town
|$515,535
|$619,697
|Fonda village
|$140,432
|$168,806
|Fort Johnson village
|$86,477
|$103,949
|Fultonville village
|$144,867
|$174,137
|Glen town
|$451,786
|$543,068
|Glenville town
|$5,415,147
|$6,509,263
|Green Island town/village
|$475,992
|$572,165
|Guilderland town
|$6,606,236
|$7,941,008
|Hagaman village
|$236,703
|$284,528
|Halfmoon town
|$4,542,619
|$5,460,442
|Knox town
|$495,394
|$595,487
|Malta town
|$2,989,547
|$3,593,577
|Mechanicville city
|$940,158
|$1,130,114
|Menands village
|$720,086
|$865,577
|Mohawk town
|$697,173
|$838,035
|New Scotland town
|$1,605,364
|$1,929,723
|Niskayuna town
|$4,127,789
|$4,961,797
|North Greenbush town
|$2,264,103
|$2,721,559
|Princetown town
|$387,483
|$465,772
|Ravena village
|$590,740
|$710,097
|Rensselaer city
|$1,702,189
|$2,046,111
|Rensselaerville town
|$337,407
|$405,580
|Rotterdam town
|$5,501,070
|$6,612,546
|Round Lake village
|$128,237
|$154,147
|Saratoga Springs
|$7,000,000
|7,000,000
|Schenectady city
|$54,000,000
|$0
|Schodack town
|$2,440,567
|$2,933,677
|Scotia village
|$1,414,302
|$1,700,058
|Stillwater town
|$1,650,450
|$1,983,919
|Troy
|$42,000,000
|$0
|Voorheesville village
|$515,165
|$619,253
|Waterford town
|$1,581,528
|$1,901,071
|Waterford village
|$424,993
|$510,861
|Watervliet city
|$1,845,208
|$2,218,027
|Westerlo town
|$611,251
|$734,752