Today is the the 3rd Annual Henry Johnson Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – Wednesday is the 3rd annual Henry Johnson Day in Albany. Preparations have been going on for weeks now.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Albany High School’s Junior R-O-T-C was busy polishing up the bronze Henry Johnson Statue getting it ready for this day. 

This year marks the 101st anniversary of the act of valor in World War I that posthumously earned Henry Johnson, the medal of honor from former President Barack Obama.

Today a ceremony is being held in Livingston Park. It begins at 10 am. 

