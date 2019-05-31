To prevent infant death, officials urge parents to follow ABCs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A ban to restrict the sale and use of crib bumper pads for infants is awaiting the governor’s signature. With more than 3,000 infant deaths occurring across the country, safe sleep practices for newborns is moving to the forefront.

New York State Office of Child and Family Services (OCFS) is giving out 10,000 bags throughout the state to teach parents their ABCs.

ABC is to help caretakers to remember babies should sleep Alone, on their Back, in a Crib.

Deputy Commissioner Lisa Ogundimu said her office investigates 300 infant deaths in New York every year.

“Situations where those children were not following the ABCs, those could have truly been prevented,” Ogundimu said.

OCFS estimates 3,500 infants dying across the country due to unsafe sleeping environments. Ogundimu said this is due to infants sleeping with teddy bears, extra blankets and baby bumpers.

Currently, lawmakers are pushing for a ban on baby bumpers.