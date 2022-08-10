LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern is now offering a boozy ice cream made with its own coffee and maple-flavored whiskey. The Tipsy Moose Coffee Maple Whiskey Fudge Swirl Ice Cream is available at all three Tipsy Moose locations.

Owner Rob Tario said he reached out to Tipsy Scoop, a liquor-infused ice cream company, and asked if they’d be interested in partnering with Tipsy Moose for a collaboration flavor. He said the company responded right away and they began the process of making the ice cream.

In total, Tario said Tipsy Scoop produced over a thousand pints and 30 two-gallon tubs for Tipsy Moose’s dessert menu. The dessert menu includes a “Mooseshake” made with the ice cream, as well as a dish of the ice cream.

Tipsy Moose Coffee Maple Whiskey Fudge Swirl Ice Cream (Rob Tario)

Since the ice cream has alcohol in it, you must be 21 years or older to buy and eat it. Tario said pints are available for sale at each Tipsy Moose location.

“With the popularity and love for our coffee maple whiskey, that was the real push to give this a go. Happy that Tipsy Scoop was able to make this amazing product for us. Excited for everyone to try it,” said Tario.

