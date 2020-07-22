Tipsy Moose closes Albany location after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A popular local restaurant is closing one of its three locations after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tipsy Moose posted on its Facebook page that the Albany restaurant on New Scotland Avenue was closed Tuesday afternoon “in order to sanitize and allow staff time to be tested for possible exposure to COVID-19.
The kitchen employee worked July 17 and July 18, had no symptoms, but “underwent testing due to personal contact outside of work.”
The Latham and Troy locations remain open.
