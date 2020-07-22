Tipsy Moose closes Albany location after employee tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A popular local restaurant is closing one of its three locations after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tipsy Moose posted on its Facebook page that the Albany restaurant on New Scotland Avenue was closed Tuesday afternoon “in order to sanitize and allow staff time to be tested for possible exposure to COVID-19.

The kitchen employee worked July 17 and July 18, had no symptoms, but “underwent testing due to personal contact outside of work.”

The Latham and Troy locations remain open.

