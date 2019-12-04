Tips to avoid Christmas tree fires

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York is urging people to be safe this winter.

Although Christmas tree fires aren’t as common, they can be extremely dangerous.

To keep your Christmas merry and bright, here are a few tips you can use during the holidays:

Always keep your tree away from heat sources like radiators, fireplaces, and heat vents

Keep your tree watered daily to avoid a dry out

Do not place burning candles on your tree

Before heading to bed, turn out all Christmas lights

