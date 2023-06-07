ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With The Capital District coated in a smoky haze from wildfires in Canada, many residents are wondering what precautions to take, not only for themselves, but for their pets as well. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) announced a few tips to protect pets during this time of poor air quality.

The AVMA recommends:

Keep pets inside as much as possible with windows shut

Let dogs and cats outside for only a brief bathroom break

Avoid intense outdoor exercises. Only exercise pets when dust and smoke have settled

Bird owners- birds should not be allowed outside when smoke or particulate matter is present

Another recommendation from the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is if you have an air purifier, use it.

Stick with News10 and your local weather forecast for updates on the current conditions to keep yourself and your pets safe.