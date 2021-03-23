Times Union Center to offer COVID testing for ticket holders

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since the pandemic began last March, sporting events haven’t been held at the Times Union Center, but that all changes this weekend.

“It’s been a long time coming! And we can’t wait to host an event at the Times Union Center and having the NCAA here is our honor,” said Bob Belber, General Manager of the Times Union Center.

The teams playing in this year’s NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Regional are Boston College, Notre Dame, St. Cloud State, and Boston University. According to Belber, the organization has strict COVID-19 safety protocols that not only players must follow, but even Times Union Center employees.

“Some of the employees that are going to be in and around the athletes and coaches will be tested twice.”

Spectators also have to take precautions against the coronavirus. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, $40 saliva based PCR tests will be offered to those who purchased tickets from the Times Union Center.

Fans can get tested on their own as long as their negative test is a PCR test, not a rapid test, as required by the New York State Department of Health.

“Within 24-48 hours, they will receive hopefully a negative test result, and then they will have that on their phone — their email — they can show upon entry with their ticket.”

Masks and temperature checks will be required as well.

Belber said while he is thankful that the Times Union Center will be open this weekend, until the state increases capacity, it could be awhile before another event is held there.