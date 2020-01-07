Times Union Center sells out for March Madness

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Commissioner Rich Ensor tweeted on Tuesday that tickets to the NCAA men’s March Madness Tournament are sold out.

The MAAC and Siena College are co-hosting the first and second round games, which take place on March 19 and March 21.

This is the first time the arena will host March Madness games since Syracuse won the East Regional in 2003. The Orange went on to win the national championship that year.

MAAC officials were in Albany Tuesday for a planning meeting to discuss tournament details and logistics.