Tickets to ‘Hamilton’ at Proctors go on sale Monday, June 24

Theater-goers, rise up! Here comes the general ticket sale for this August‘s performances of the smash Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ at Proctors in Schenectady.

General public tickets will go on sale Monday, June 24 at 10:00 a.m. online at proctors.org, by phone at 518-346-6204, and in person at the Proctors box office on State Street. Performances run from August 13 through August 25.

Prices range from $95 to $165. For those who won’t be satisfied till they get the very best seat in the room where it happens, a select number of $265 premium seats will be available. Find yourself with less money to burn? Forty seats will be drawn in a lottery each performance for only, wait for it… $10 each.

‘Hamilton’ is the story of America’s $10 founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and served as the nation’s first treasury secretary. The show’s music, book, and lyrics were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

We know tickets to the popular show will be in high demand, but Proctors warns theater-goers to say no to purchasing tickets second-hand or through potentially fraudulent third-party sites. Don’t leave yourself helpless to scalpers and miss your shot to see this smash show. Purchase your tickets directly from Proctors.

One last time, head to proctors.org for details.