Thursday is your first chance to legally bet on NFL games at Rivers Casino

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fans of football and betting will get their first chance to legally bet on the NFL in New York State Thursday night at the Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady.

The NFL season kicks-off Thursday night when the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears and staff at the Rivers Casino expect the brand new sports booking lounge to be packed as fans help turn a page in New York State history.

“There is no better way to watch a game, next to being there live, than in a sports book,” said Justin Moore, VP and general manager at the Rivers Casino. “The oooos and ahhhhs… It feels like you’re in a stadium because the crowd really gets into it.”

The casino is already preparing for the crowds it expects to fill their state-of-the-art lounge to watch the game on its wall to wall television screens. Staff recommends showing up early to place a bet and reserve a seat.