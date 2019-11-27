Thunder announce Black Friday flash sale

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced Wednesday their specials for Black Friday on November 29th when the Thunder host the Brampton Beast at Cool Insuring Arena at 7 p.m.

BLACK FRIDAY FLASH SALE

6:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. – $8.00 ticket – 30% off retail (cannot be combined with other offers)

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – $10.00 ticket – 25% off retail (cannot be combined with other offers)

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – $12.00 ticket – 20% off retail (cannot be combined with other offers)

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – $15.00 ticket – 15% off retail (cannot be combined with other offers)

After 5:00 p.m. – Normal Pricing

During the game – $2.00 Labatt Blue/Blue Light cans through the end of the first period

All offers are in person only!