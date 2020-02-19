Three stabbed on campus at Herkimer County Community College

HERKIMER, N.Y. (CNN/WKTV) — Police and the Safety Office at Herkimer County Community College are investigating after multiple people were stabbed during a fight in the Campus Meadows housing complex on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Police and campus security found the injured victims in a separate dorm after the altercation. One person suffered four stab wounds.

“The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority,” the school said in a statement. “We do not tolerate violence of any kind on our campus.”

According to law enforcement, the fight stemmed from a Monday night incident between two parties, and tensions grew overnight. The parties recruited friends from their hometowns to confront each other.

None of the individuals are Herkimer College students, the school says.

The victims received treatment for their injuries—which are not considered life-threatening—at nearby hospitals.

Police made no arrests, although Campus Peace Officers conducted several interviews at the scene and throughout the evening. Herkimer Campus Safety captured security footage of at least three people fleeing the area in a gray four-door car. Witnesses said the car may be missing a taillight.

Two victims are currently cooperating with police. Herkimer police have yet to identify an individual suspect. The school urges anyone with information to contact Herkimer Campus Safety at (315) 574-4020.

