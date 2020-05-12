Three regions set to reopen: Some local leaders not happy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three regions in New York State are allowed to begin Phase One of the state’s reopening plan this week.

Out of the three, the Capital Region was not included. The announcement has left some local leaders frustrated.

“The damage being done to the businesses and to residents of this county and the seven-county region is becoming incalculable. We are going to lose so many businesses that are not going to be able to recover,” said Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

In addition to the economic impact, McLaughlin says some of the metrics set by the state are flawed. Right now, the Capital Region only meets five out of the seven.

“How is it logical to have a Walmart open but your corner stores, your little small business, that is hanging by a thread right now cannot open?” McLaughlin stated.

