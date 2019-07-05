Investigation ongoing into Latham house fire

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An investigation is underway after a house fire in Latham which injured three firefighters.

Members of the Maple Wood Fire Department responded to the scene on Marne Street in Latham shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Colonie Fire Services is now at the scene, continuing the investigation after a fire broke out at this home Marne Street in Latham last night. I’ll have a live report at 8am on @WTEN pic.twitter.com/Cog6Sexim4 — Jamie DeLine (@JamieDeLineNews) July 5, 2019

Six people were home at the time of the fire but were able to make it out safely. However, three firefighters received minor injuries. They have since been treated and released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Friday morning, the Colonie Police Department posted a tweet asking for photos from the public of any firework displays in the area of Marne Street and Meuse Street from the evening of July 4.

As part of our investigation into last night’s fire we are looking for assistance from anyone who may have pictures or videos of the firework displays in the area of Marne St and Meuse St. Those with information are asked to contact the Detectives Office at 518-783-2754. — Colonie Police Department (@colonie_police) July 5, 2019

Anyone with information or photos fitting the description should call the detectives office at 518-783-2754.