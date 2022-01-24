Three Capital Region school districts audited by State Comptroller Dinapoli

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced Monday several school districts across the state have been audited. Among those listed were Canajoharie Central School District, East Greenbush Central School District, and Hudson City School District.

In Montgomery county, Canajoharie schools was audited for its fuel purchases. These were found to be mismanaged. The district reportedly sought competition and did not audit fuel claims, resulting in $8,669 in unnecessary fees. If the fuel had been purchased from the Office of General Services fuel card services contract during the audit period, the district could have reduced fuel expenditures by over $10,000.

East Greenbush Central School District, in Rensselaer County, was also issued an audit. District officials there developed a process to account for leave accruals and a system over payments for unused leave accruals. Officials also correctly calculated payments for unused leave accruals totaling $434,027 for the 40 employees reviewed.

The information technology department at Hudson City School District was also audited by Dinapoli, where he found District officials did not adequately secure and protect IT systems against unauthorized use, access and loss. Questionable internet use was found on four of the six computers used in the audit.

