ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three third-prize winning Powerball tickets from the September 23 drawing were sold in the Capital Region. The tickets were purchased in Albany, Troy and Clifton Park.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn on Saturday were 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and red Powerball 21. The third-prize tickets are each worth $50,000, and were sold at the following locations:

Wolf Road Mobil – 88 Wolf Road in Albany

Cumberland Farms #1585 – 505 Campbell Avenue in Troy

Stewart’s Shops #127 – 454 Route 146 in Clifton Park

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. The New York Lottery contributed $3.7 billion in the 2022-2023 fiscal year toward supporting education in the state.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone that is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or texting HOPENY (467369).