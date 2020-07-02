Thousands without power as strong storms pass through the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thunderstorms with strong wind passed through the Capital Region Thursday evening.
Up to 30,000 people were without power.
Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady and Saratoga Counties were mostly effected.
National Grid power outage map
