Breaking News
Delmonico’s temporarily closes after three employees test positive

Thousands without power as strong storms pass through the Capital Region

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thunderstorms with strong wind passed through the Capital Region Thursday evening.

Up to 30,000 people were without power.

Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady and Saratoga Counties were mostly effected.

National Grid power outage map

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG