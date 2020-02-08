Thousands without power after Friday storm

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thousands across Saratoga County were without power on Friday following a snow storm that hit the Capital Region.

As temperatures dropped, emergency crews worked nearly 24 hours answering calls as National Grid worked overtime to restore power.

Families debated whether they would stay home with the power out or go elsewhere, like Andrew Masters and his family, until the power returned.

“We got two kids and so we just didn’t want to ride it out for the night,” Masters said.

National Grid called crew from hundreds of miles away help in restoration efforts.

“Because of the extent of the storm, National Grid crews from the Buffalo area and the Syracuse area are already making their way out to the eastern portion of Upstate New York,” said Communications Officer David Bertola.

Chief Joseph Dolan and his team at Saratoga Springs Fire Department work with National Grid and first responders. Dolan’s team started getting weather-related calls at 10 a.m.

“Those calls don’t even count the numerous calls for cars off the road,” Dolan said. “We do go to car accidents and so far we’ve gone to one involving an injury,” Dolan said.

The fire department planned on visiting nursing homes as temperatures dropped during the night to check on the elderly.