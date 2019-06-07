Thousands rally in support of local 8-year-old battling brain cancer

Almost the entire Greater Johnstown School District wore blue Thursday in support of 8-year-old Drew Hale.

Drew was diagnosed last month with brain cancer, underwent surgery, and Thursday began his first chemotherapy treatment.

Drew’s father is the principal at Johnstown High School, and his mom works at one of the elementary schools.

Community members say the Hale family is always the first to help those in need, so it makes sense everyone wore blue in support of Drew.

Several fundraisers have taken place over the past few weeks as well.

#HaleStrong t-shirts were sold for $15, and there are several raffles for Yankees and Mets tickets underway. The drawing for one of the raffles is Saturday.

“We are very humbled by the community support and are so appreciative,” Drew’s mother Amy told News10.” Drew is one tough boy, and we will continue to have positive thoughts and use the strength of our community to help him through this. He is a very special boy who is loved by many.”