This is how much colleges are making by rejecting students

College application fees are expensive, almost every major college charges at least $50 per application, some even more than that. Well, a report by lendEDU is shedding light on how much money colleges make from rejecting students.
Here is a list of the colleges here in New York State and how much they are making off rejecting students. The number was calculated by how many students apply to the school, how much the application fee is and how many students are actually admitted to the school.
|National Ranking
|School
|Location
|Number of Applicants
|Admitted Students
|Application Fee
|Revenue Off of Declined Applications
9
|Cornell University
|Ithaca
|44,965
|6,337
|$80
$3,090,240
|11
|Columbia University
|NYC
|37,009
|2,526
|$85
$2,931,055
|12
|New York University
|NYC
|60,724
|19,351
|$70
$2,896,110
54
|CUNY Hunter College
|NYC
|28,510
|10,801
|$65
$1,151,085
|57
|Syracuse University
|Syracuse
|30,923
|16,179
|$75
$1,105,800
63
|Binghamton University
|Binghamton
|32,139
|13,056
|$50
$954,150
|65
|CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
|NYC
|20,789
|6,377
|$65
$936,780
|70
|CUNY Brooklyn College
|NYC
|20,608
|7,726
|$65
$837,330
76
|Hofstra University
|Hempstead
|28,617
|17,806
|$70
$756,770
|78
|CUNY City College
|NYC
|20,642
|9,370
|$65
$732,680
|80
|Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
|Troy
|18,524
|8,215
|$70
$721,630
|84
|CUNY Queens College
|NYC
|18,142
|7,499
|$65
$691,795
|89
|CUNY Lehman College
|NYC
|14,318
|4,651
|$65
$628,355
|94
|CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
|NYC
|13,899
|4,692
|$65
$598,455
98
|University of Rochester
|Rochester
|17,485
|6,213
|$50
$563,600
|100
|SUNY Albany
|Albany
|23,799
|12,944
|$50
$542,750
|102
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|Rochester
|19,824
|10,889
|$60
$536,100
|103
|University at Buffalo
|Buffalo
|26,001
|15,440
|$50
$528,050
|104
|St. John’s University
|NYC
|28,590
|15,440
|$50
$523,750
|110
|CUNY York College
|NYC
|13,071
|5,361
|$65
$501,150
|128
|Skidmore College
|Saratoga Springs
|9,181
|2,670
|$65
$423,215
|137
|SUNY New Paltz
|New Paltz
|14,042
|6,030
|$50
$400,600
|149
|Vassar College
|Poughkeepsie
|7,306
|1,964
|$70
$373,940
|157
|Colgate University
|Hamilton
|8,394
|2,416
|$60
$358,680
|163
|Marist College
|Poughkeepsie
|11,087
|4,545
|$50
$327,100
|180
|CUNY New York City College of Technology
|NYC
|16,846
|12,554
|$65
$278,980
|186
|The Juilliard School
|NYC
|2,545
|157
|$110
$262,680
|189
|SUNY Cortland
|Cortland
|10,875
|5,673
|$50
$260,100
|191
|Ithaca College
|Ithaca
|14,380
|10,054
|$60
$259,560
|204
|SUNY Buffalo State
|Buffalo
|13,715
|8,787
|$50
$246,400
|205
|SUNY Oswego
|Oswego
|10,715
|5,842
|$50
$230,250
|214
|SUNY Plattsburgh
|Plattsburgh
|9,404
|4,799
|$50
$230,250
|238
|SUNY Brockport
|Brockport
|9,211
|5,096
|$50
$205,750
|241
|St. Lawrence University
|Canton
|5,874
|2,519
|$60
$201,300
|249
|Hamilton College
|Hamilton
|5,230
|1,364
|$50
$193,300
|253
|SUNY Purchase
|Harrison
|6,762
|2,942
|$50
$191,000
|258
|Manhattan School of Music
|NYC
|2,721
|1,259
|$125
$182,750
|261
|The New School
|NYC
|8,997
5,406
|$50
$179,550
|265
|Manhattan College
|NYC
|8,145
|5,813
|$75
$174,900
283
|Pace University
|NYC
|18,470
|15,455
|$50
$150,750
|287
|SUNY Geneseo
|Geneseo
|8,892
|5,944
|$50
$147,400
|296
|Adelphi University
|Garden City
|11,863
|8,339
|$40
$140,960
|302
|New York Institute of Technology
|NYC
|4,632
|1,872
|$50
$138,400
|303
|Fashion Institute of Technology
|NYC
|4,632
|1,872
|$50
$138,000
|312
|SUNY Delhi
|Delhi
|5,387
|2,766
|$50
$131,050
|343
|Siena College
Loudinville
|8,037
|5,836
|$50
$110,050
|362
|SUNY Fredonia
|Fredonia
|5,381
|3,355
|$50
$101,300
|417
|SUNY Potsdam
|Potsdam
|5,454
|3,915
|$50
$76,950
|436
|SUNY Alfred
|Alfred
|5,073
|3,652
|$50
$71,050