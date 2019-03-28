This is how much colleges are making by rejecting students

Local

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

College application fees are expensive, almost every major college charges at least $50 per application, some even more than that. Well, a report by lendEDU is shedding light on how much money colleges make from rejecting students.

Here is a list of the colleges here in New York State and how much they are making off rejecting students. The number was calculated by how many students apply to the school, how much the application fee is and how many students are actually admitted to the school.
 

National RankingSchoolLocationNumber of ApplicantsAdmitted StudentsApplication FeeRevenue Off of Declined Applications

9

Cornell UniversityIthaca44,9656,337$80

$3,090,240

11Columbia University NYC37,0092,526$85

$2,931,055

12New York UniversityNYC60,72419,351$70

$2,896,110

54

CUNY Hunter CollegeNYC28,51010,801$65

$1,151,085

57Syracuse UniversitySyracuse30,92316,179$75

$1,105,800

63

Binghamton UniversityBinghamton32,13913,056$50

$954,150

65CUNY Bernard M Baruch CollegeNYC20,7896,377$65

$936,780

70CUNY Brooklyn CollegeNYC20,6087,726$65

$837,330

76

Hofstra UniversityHempstead28,61717,806$70

$756,770

78CUNY City CollegeNYC20,6429,370$65

$732,680

80Rensselaer Polytechnic InstituteTroy18,5248,215$70

$721,630

84CUNY Queens CollegeNYC18,1427,499$65

$691,795

89CUNY Lehman CollegeNYC14,3184,651$65

$628,355

94CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeNYC13,8994,692$65

$598,455

98

University of RochesterRochester17,4856,213$50

$563,600

100SUNY AlbanyAlbany23,79912,944$50

$542,750

102Rochester Institute of TechnologyRochester19,82410,889$60

$536,100

103University at BuffaloBuffalo26,00115,440$50

$528,050

104St. John’s UniversityNYC28,59015,440$50

$523,750

110CUNY York CollegeNYC13,0715,361$65

$501,150

128Skidmore CollegeSaratoga Springs9,1812,670$65

$423,215

137SUNY New PaltzNew Paltz14,0426,030$50

$400,600

149Vassar CollegePoughkeepsie7,3061,964$70

$373,940

157Colgate UniversityHamilton8,3942,416$60

$358,680

163Marist CollegePoughkeepsie11,0874,545$50

$327,100

180CUNY New York City College of TechnologyNYC16,84612,554$65

$278,980

186The Juilliard SchoolNYC2,545157$110

$262,680

189SUNY CortlandCortland10,8755,673$50

$260,100

191Ithaca CollegeIthaca14,38010,054$60

$259,560

204SUNY Buffalo StateBuffalo13,7158,787$50

$246,400

205SUNY OswegoOswego10,7155,842$50

$230,250

214SUNY PlattsburghPlattsburgh9,4044,799$50

$230,250

238SUNY BrockportBrockport9,2115,096$50

$205,750

241St. Lawrence UniversityCanton5,8742,519$60

$201,300

249Hamilton CollegeHamilton5,2301,364$50

$193,300

253SUNY PurchaseHarrison6,7622,942$50

$191,000

258Manhattan School of MusicNYC2,7211,259$125

$182,750

261The New SchoolNYC8,997

5,406

$50

$179,550

265Manhattan CollegeNYC8,1455,813$75

$174,900

283

Pace UniversityNYC18,47015,455$50

$150,750

287SUNY GeneseoGeneseo8,8925,944$50

$147,400

296Adelphi UniversityGarden City11,8638,339$40

$140,960

302New York Institute of TechnologyNYC4,6321,872$50

$138,400

303Fashion Institute of TechnologyNYC4,6321,872$50

$138,000

312SUNY DelhiDelhi5,3872,766$50

$131,050

343Siena College

Loudinville

8,0375,836$50

$110,050

362SUNY FredoniaFredonia5,3813,355$50

$101,300

417SUNY PotsdamPotsdam5,4543,915$50

$76,950

436SUNY AlfredAlfred5,0733,652$50

$71,050

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play