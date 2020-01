TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The third suspect wanted by Troy police for a September fatal shooting has been arrested.

Isaiah Williams, 21, of Brooklyn, was arrested after he was caught stealing underwear at Macy’s in Brooklyn.

He was arraigned on a Petit Larceny charge in Brooklyn on Wednesday, and then released to Troy police on Thursday.

Beyonce Wint was shot in the head in the area of 4th Avenue and 111th Street back in September.