Third arrest made in connection to Berkshire County fraud investigation

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — A third person has been arrested in connection to an ongoing fraud investigation out of Berkshire County.

Peter Chaudhari, 23, of Adams, in connection to a multi-state phone scam.

Officials said the scammers try to pressure victims into sending cash under urgent but false pretenses.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who believes they were scammed is asked to contact their local police department.

