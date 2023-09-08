ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From festivals to car shows to Waterford’s Tugboat Roundup, there are quite a few things happening on September 8, 9, and 10.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, September 8
- ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 6:30 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
- Waterford Tugboat Roundup, Waterford Harbor Promenade and Lock E2 Park, 4 p.m.
- Greek Festival, St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Schenectady, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- North Greenbush Town Fair, Town Hall at 2 Douglas Street, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Adirondack Nationals Car Show, Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, Fort William Henry and Shepard Park in Lake George, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Adirondack VetteFest, The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, starts at 2 p.m.
Saturday, September 9
- Albany Riverfront Jazz Festival, Jennings Landing in Albany, noon to 8 p.m.
- Little Italy StreetFest, Union Street at North Jay Street in Schenectady, noon to 9 p.m.
- ItaliaFest, Bridge Street in Amsterdam, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Dinosaur Adventure, Altamont Fairgrounds, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Dinosaur Adventure website.
- Waterford Tugboat Roundup, Waterford Harbor Promenade and Lock E2 Park, 10 a.m.
- North Greenbush Town Fair, Town Hall at 2 Douglas Street, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Adirondack Nationals Car Show, Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, Fort William Henry and Shepard Park in Lake George, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Adirondack VetteFest, The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, starts at 9:30 a.m.
- Babe Ruth Induction Day, New York State Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Gloversville, 11 a.m.
- Recovery in the Park, Washington Park Lake House in Albany, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Community Health Fair, Schenectady City Hall, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Greek Festival, St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Schenectady, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Caribbean Day In The Park, Prospect Park in Troy, noon to 6 p.m.
- Malta Community Day, Shenantaha Creek Park in Malta, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saratoga County R.A.C.E.S Ham Radio Festival, Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa, gates open at 7 a.m.
- Catskill Food Festival, Dutchman’s Landing Park in Catskill, noon to 6 p.m.
- Let It Shine! Block Party, Palace Park at 116 North Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, noon to 6 p.m.
- Mariaville Lake Craft Fair & Farmers Market, corner of Route 159 and Weast Road in Mariaville, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, September 10
- Car & Truck Show, Curtis Lumber in Ballston Spa, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 2023 Dunkin Run, Sidney Albert Albany Jewish Community Center at 340 Whitehall Road, 8 a.m.
- Dinosaur Adventure, Altamont Fairgrounds, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Dinosaur Adventure website.
- Waterford Tugboat Roundup, Waterford Harbor Promenade and Lock E2 Park, 8:30 a.m.
- North Greenbush Town Fair, Town Hall at 2 Douglas Street, noon to 4 p.m.
- Cydstock, Lyons Lake Pavilion in Nassau, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Adirondack Nationals Car Show, Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, Fort William Henry and Shepard Park in Lake George, 8 a.m. to noon.
- Adirondack VetteFest, The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, starts at 10 a.m.
- Greek Festival, St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Schenectady, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Carrot Festival, Congregation Agudat Achim at 2117 Union Street in Niskayuna. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Old Fashioned Sunday, Pruyn House in Latham, noon to 4 p.m.
- The Kingston Trio, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.