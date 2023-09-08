ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From festivals to car shows to Waterford’s Tugboat Roundup, there are quite a few things happening on September 8, 9, and 10.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, September 8

Saturday, September 9

  • Albany Riverfront Jazz Festival, Jennings Landing in Albany, noon to 8 p.m.
  • Little Italy StreetFest, Union Street at North Jay Street in Schenectady, noon to 9 p.m.
  • ItaliaFest, Bridge Street in Amsterdam, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Dinosaur Adventure, Altamont Fairgrounds, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Dinosaur Adventure website.
  • Waterford Tugboat Roundup, Waterford Harbor Promenade and Lock E2 Park, 10 a.m.
  • North Greenbush Town Fair, Town Hall at 2 Douglas Street, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Adirondack Nationals Car Show, Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, Fort William Henry and Shepard Park in Lake George, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Adirondack VetteFest, The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, starts at 9:30 a.m.
  • Babe Ruth Induction Day, New York State Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Gloversville, 11 a.m.
  • Recovery in the Park, Washington Park Lake House in Albany, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Community Health Fair, Schenectady City Hall, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Greek Festival, St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Schenectady, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Caribbean Day In The Park, Prospect Park in Troy, noon to 6 p.m.
  • Malta Community Day, Shenantaha Creek Park in Malta, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saratoga County R.A.C.E.S Ham Radio Festival, Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa, gates open at 7 a.m.
  • Catskill Food Festival, Dutchman’s Landing Park in Catskill, noon to 6 p.m.
  • Let It Shine! Block Party, Palace Park at 116 North Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, noon to 6 p.m.
  • Mariaville Lake Craft Fair & Farmers Market, corner of Route 159 and Weast Road in Mariaville, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 10

  • Car & Truck Show, Curtis Lumber in Ballston Spa, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • 2023 Dunkin Run, Sidney Albert Albany Jewish Community Center at 340 Whitehall Road, 8 a.m.
  • Dinosaur Adventure, Altamont Fairgrounds, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Dinosaur Adventure website.
  • Waterford Tugboat Roundup, Waterford Harbor Promenade and Lock E2 Park, 8:30 a.m.
  • North Greenbush Town Fair, Town Hall at 2 Douglas Street, noon to 4 p.m.
  • Cydstock, Lyons Lake Pavilion in Nassau, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Adirondack Nationals Car Show, Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, Fort William Henry and Shepard Park in Lake George, 8 a.m. to noon.
  • Adirondack VetteFest, The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, starts at 10 a.m.
  • Greek Festival, St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Schenectady, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Carrot Festival, Congregation Agudat Achim at 2117 Union Street in Niskayuna. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Old Fashioned Sunday, Pruyn House in Latham, noon to 4 p.m.
  • The Kingston Trio, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.