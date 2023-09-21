ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From The Adirondack Balloon Festival to the inaugural Taste of Toga festival to the opening night of some Halloween attractions, there are quite a few things happening on September 22, 23, and 24.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, September 22
- Adirondack Balloon Festival, Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury, gates open at 3 p.m.
- Saratoga Motorcar Auction, Saratoga Casino Hotel, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Nurse Blake, Palace Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Blue October, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- Opening night of Double M Haunted Hayrides, 678 Route 67 in Malta, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Double M website.
- Sneak peak weekend of Field of Horrors, 100 Farrell Road in Troy, 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Field of Horrors website.
- Opening weekend of Hollowed Harvest, Armory Studios in Schenectady, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Hollowed Harvest website.
- “Bull in a China Shop,” Schenectady Civic Playhouse, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Schenectady Civic Players website.
- New York State International Film Festival, The Linda in Albany, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- FreshGrass Music Festival, MASS MoCA in North Adams, gates open 5 p.m. You can still get tickets on the MASS MoCA website.
Saturday, September 23
- Adirondack Balloon Festival, Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury, gates open at 4:30 a.m.
- Statewide free fishing day, around New York State
- Taste of Toga, Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa, gates open at 3 p.m. for general admission, concert starts at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Taste of Toga website.
- Saratoga Giant Pumpkinfest, Saratoga Springs City Center parking garage,10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Harvest Celebration, Ndakinna Education Center in Greenfield, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saratoga Motorcar Auction, Saratoga Casino Hotel, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Porchfest, porches in Schenectady’s historic GE Realty Plot, noon to 7 p.m.
- Chase Wright, Empire Live in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Sneak peak weekend of Field of Horrors, 100 Farrell Road in Troy, 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Field of Horrors website.
- Opening weekend of Hollowed Harvest, Armory Studios in Schenectady, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Hollowed Harvest website.
- I Run For Twilight 5k Walk/Run, Pitney Meadows Community Farm in Saratoga Springs, registration at 5:30 p.m. You can also register online.
- “Bull in a China Shop,” Schenectady Civic Playhouse, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Schenectady Civic Players website.
- Crispy Cruise Lager Fest, Captain JP Cruise Lines in Troy, 11:30 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Rare Form Brewing website.
- New York State International Film Festival, The Linda in Albany, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Oktoberfest at The Great Escape, 1172 Route 9 in Queensbury, noon to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Great Escape website.
- Fall Festival, Five Rivers Environmental Education Center in Delmar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dalmatian Day, FASNY Museum of Firefighting in Hudson, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Fall Festival, Historic Hotel Broadalbin at 59 West Main Street in Broadalbin, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fulton County Outdoor Adventure Day, Fulton County Visitor’s Center in Vail Mills, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fall Fest, Catamount Mountain Resort in Hillsdale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fall Antiques Show and Sale, Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association in Schoharie, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- FreshGrass Music Festival, MASS MoCA in North Adams, gates open 10 a.m. You can still get tickets on the MASS MoCA website.
- Lenox Apple Squeeze, downtown Lenox, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, September 24
- Adirondack Balloon Festival, Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury, gates open at 4:30 a.m.
- Disney Junior Live On Tour, Palace Theatre in Albany, 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Special Needs & Disabilities Expo, Albany Marriott, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can get free tickets on the Eventbrite expo.
- Opening weekend of Hollowed Harvest, Armory Studios in Schenectady, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Hollowed Harvest website.
- Oktoberfest at The Great Escape, 1172 Route 9 in Queensbury, noon to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Great Escape website.
- “Bull in a China Shop,” Schenectady Civic Playhouse, 2:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Schenectady Civic Players website.
- Mural Dedication and Pop-Up Concert, Freedom Park in Scotia, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fall Antiques Show and Sale, Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association in Schoharie, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- FreshGrass Music Festival, MASS MoCA in North Adams, gates open 10 a.m. You can still get tickets on the MASS MoCA website.