ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From The Adirondack Balloon Festival to the inaugural Taste of Toga festival to the opening night of some Halloween attractions, there are quite a few things happening on September 22, 23, and 24.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, September 22

Saturday, September 23

  • Adirondack Balloon Festival, Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury, gates open at 4:30 a.m.
  • Statewide free fishing day, around New York State
  • Taste of Toga, Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa, gates open at 3 p.m. for general admission, concert starts at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Taste of Toga website.
  • Saratoga Giant Pumpkinfest, Saratoga Springs City Center parking garage,10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Harvest Celebration, Ndakinna Education Center in Greenfield, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saratoga Motorcar Auction, Saratoga Casino Hotel, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Porchfest, porches in Schenectady’s historic GE Realty Plot, noon to 7 p.m.
  • Chase Wright, Empire Live in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
  • Sneak peak weekend of Field of Horrors, 100 Farrell Road in Troy, 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Field of Horrors website.
  • Opening weekend of Hollowed Harvest, Armory Studios in Schenectady, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Hollowed Harvest website.
  • I Run For Twilight 5k Walk/Run, Pitney Meadows Community Farm in Saratoga Springs, registration at 5:30 p.m. You can also register online.
  • “Bull in a China Shop,” Schenectady Civic Playhouse, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Schenectady Civic Players website.
  • Crispy Cruise Lager Fest, Captain JP Cruise Lines in Troy, 11:30 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Rare Form Brewing website.
  • New York State International Film Festival, The Linda in Albany, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
  • Oktoberfest at The Great Escape, 1172 Route 9 in Queensbury, noon to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Great Escape website.
  • Fall Festival, Five Rivers Environmental Education Center in Delmar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Dalmatian Day, FASNY Museum of Firefighting in Hudson, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Fall Festival, Historic Hotel Broadalbin at 59 West Main Street in Broadalbin, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Fulton County Outdoor Adventure Day, Fulton County Visitor’s Center in Vail Mills, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Fall Fest, Catamount Mountain Resort in Hillsdale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Fall Antiques Show and Sale, Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association in Schoharie, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • FreshGrass Music Festival, MASS MoCA in North Adams, gates open 10 a.m. You can still get tickets on the MASS MoCA website.
  • Lenox Apple Squeeze, downtown Lenox, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 24