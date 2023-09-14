ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From festivals to Oktoberfest events to the Capital District Reptile Expo, there are quite a few things happening on September 15, 16, and 17.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, September 15

Outlaw Music Festival, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 5 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Live Nation website.

Cage Wars 61, Rivers Casino in Schenectady, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cage Wars website.

Apple Festival, Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market on River Street in Warrensburg, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Johnsville September Fest, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Baseball Park, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 16

Sunday, September 17