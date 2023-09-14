ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From festivals to Oktoberfest events to the Capital District Reptile Expo, there are quite a few things happening on September 15, 16, and 17.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, September 15

Saturday, September 16

  • Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Empire State Plaza in Albany, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • PearlPalooza, North Pearl Street in Albany, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Hamburg Street Festival, along Hamburg Street in Rotterdam, noon to 6 p.m.
  • Antique Truck Show, Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa, gates open at 8 a.m.
  • Capital Apple and Wine Festival, Altamont Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
  • Grand Carnival, Pioneer Plaza at 652 Albany Shaker Road in Colonie, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Bark n’ Brew, Grafton Lakes State Park, noon to 3 p.m.
  • Bacon & Brew Fest, Farmers Market Pavilion in Gloversville, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Farm Fest, around Clifton Park, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can see the full schedule on the Clifton Park website.
  • Armenian Festival, Holy Cross Armenian Church in Troy, noon to 8 p.m.
  • Openbaar Market, 946 Broadway in Albany, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Art in the Park, Congress Park in Saratoga Springs, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Ray LaMontagne, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7:30 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Proctors website.
  • Killer Queen, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
  • Community Day, East Greenbush Town Park, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Fall Festival, Westerlo Town Park, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Oktoberfest at the Great Escape, 1172 Route 9 in Queensbury, noon to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Great Escape website.
  • Oktoberfest at Harvey’s Restaurant and Bar, 14 Phila Street in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • St. Johnsville September Fest, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Baseball Park, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, Copake Country Club and The Greens Restaurant in Craryville, noon to 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Greens website.
  • Riverside Festival, Riverside Park in Coxsackie, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Hudson Valley Rodeo, Keane Stud Farm at 217 Depot Hill Road in Amenia, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Hudson Valley Rodeo website.

Sunday, September 17

  • Capital District Reptile Expo, Albany Capital Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Arsenal City Run, City Hall in Watervliet, 10 a.m. To register online, you can visit the Arsenal 5K website.
  • Farm Fest, around Clifton Park, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can see the full schedule on the Clifton Park website.
  • Meet, Munch, & More, Madison Park on Madison Avenue and Ontario Street in Albany, 1;30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Armenian Festival, Holy Cross Armenian Church in Troy, noon to 4 p.m.
  • Latinx Parade and Festival, Public Square to Hudson Waterfront in Hudson, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Cat’s Meow Auction, Historic Catskill Point, 2 p.m.
  • Sundae on the Farm, Dygert Farms in Palatine Bridge, noon to 4 p.m.
  • Antique Truck Show, Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa, gates open at 8 a.m.
  • Community Day, Fort William Henry in Lake George, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oktoberfest at the Great Escape, 1172 Route 9 in Queensbury, noon to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Great Escape website.