ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From festivals to Oktoberfest events to the Capital District Reptile Expo, there are quite a few things happening on September 15, 16, and 17.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, September 15
- Outlaw Music Festival, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 5 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
- Cage Wars 61, Rivers Casino in Schenectady, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cage Wars website.
- Apple Festival, Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market on River Street in Warrensburg, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- St. Johnsville September Fest, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Baseball Park, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, September 16
- Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Empire State Plaza in Albany, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- PearlPalooza, North Pearl Street in Albany, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Hamburg Street Festival, along Hamburg Street in Rotterdam, noon to 6 p.m.
- Antique Truck Show, Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa, gates open at 8 a.m.
- Capital Apple and Wine Festival, Altamont Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Grand Carnival, Pioneer Plaza at 652 Albany Shaker Road in Colonie, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Bark n’ Brew, Grafton Lakes State Park, noon to 3 p.m.
- Bacon & Brew Fest, Farmers Market Pavilion in Gloversville, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Farm Fest, around Clifton Park, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can see the full schedule on the Clifton Park website.
- Armenian Festival, Holy Cross Armenian Church in Troy, noon to 8 p.m.
- Openbaar Market, 946 Broadway in Albany, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Art in the Park, Congress Park in Saratoga Springs, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ray LaMontagne, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7:30 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Killer Queen, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
- Community Day, East Greenbush Town Park, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Fall Festival, Westerlo Town Park, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oktoberfest at the Great Escape, 1172 Route 9 in Queensbury, noon to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Great Escape website.
- Oktoberfest at Harvey’s Restaurant and Bar, 14 Phila Street in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- St. Johnsville September Fest, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Baseball Park, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, Copake Country Club and The Greens Restaurant in Craryville, noon to 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Greens website.
- Riverside Festival, Riverside Park in Coxsackie, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Hudson Valley Rodeo, Keane Stud Farm at 217 Depot Hill Road in Amenia, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Hudson Valley Rodeo website.
Sunday, September 17
- Capital District Reptile Expo, Albany Capital Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Arsenal City Run, City Hall in Watervliet, 10 a.m. To register online, you can visit the Arsenal 5K website.
- Farm Fest, around Clifton Park, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can see the full schedule on the Clifton Park website.
- Meet, Munch, & More, Madison Park on Madison Avenue and Ontario Street in Albany, 1;30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Armenian Festival, Holy Cross Armenian Church in Troy, noon to 4 p.m.
- Latinx Parade and Festival, Public Square to Hudson Waterfront in Hudson, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Cat’s Meow Auction, Historic Catskill Point, 2 p.m.
- Sundae on the Farm, Dygert Farms in Palatine Bridge, noon to 4 p.m.
- Antique Truck Show, Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa, gates open at 8 a.m.
- Community Day, Fort William Henry in Lake George, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oktoberfest at the Great Escape, 1172 Route 9 in Queensbury, noon to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Great Escape website.