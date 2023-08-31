ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Labor Day weekend is almost here! From concerts to fairs to the Capital District Scottish Games, there are quite a few things happening on September 1, 2, and 3.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, September 1
- Guns N’ Roses, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 6 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
- Schaghticoke Fair, Schaghticoke Fairgrounds, 10 a.m.
- Fonda Fair, Fonda Fairgrounds, 8 a.m.
- Columbia County Fair, Columbia County Fairgrounds in Chatham, 10 a.m.
- 38 Special, Rivers Casino in Schenectady, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Rivers website.
- Hudson Valley Hot-Air Balloon Festival, Tymor Park in Union Vale, 2:30 p.m. You must buy tickets on the Balloon Festival website.
- Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- Adirondack Independence Music Festival, Lake George Festival Commons, noon.
Saturday, September 2
- Capital District Scottish Games, Altamont Fairgrounds, starts at 8 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Scottish Games website or at the door.
- Garlic Town, USA, Depot Street in downtown Bennington, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.You can buy tickets on the Garlic Town, USA website.
- Noah Kahan, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
- Schaghticoke Fair, Schaghticoke Fairgrounds, 10 a.m.
- Fonda Fair, Fonda Fairgrounds, 8 a.m.
- Columbia County Fair, Columbia County Fairgrounds in Chatham, 10 a.m.
- Hudson Valley Hot-Air Balloon Festival, Tymor Park in Union Vale, 5:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. You must buy tickets on the Balloon Festival website.
- Adirondack Independence Music Festival, Lake George Festival Commons, 11 a.m.
Sunday, September 3
- Schaghticoke Fair, Schaghticoke Fairgrounds, 10 a.m.
- Fonda Fair, Fonda Fairgrounds, 8 a.m.
- Columbia County Fair, Columbia County Fairgrounds in Chatham, 10 a.m.
- Hudson Valley Hot-Air Balloon Festival, Tymor Park in Union Vale, 5:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. You must buy tickets on the Balloon Festival website.
- Adirondack Independence Music Festival, Lake George Festival Commons, 11 a.m.