ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From Oktoberfest events to the Whitehall Sasquatch Festival to Flip Circus coming to Crossgates Mall, there are a myriad of things happening on September 29, September 30, and October 1.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, September 29
- Opening night of Spooky Island, Schaghticoke Fairgrounds, 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Opening night of Night Terrors, Night Terrors Haunted Farm at 4193 Route 7 in Schoharie. You can buy tickets on the Night Terrors website.
- Opening weekend of Flip Circus, Crossgates Mall, show at 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Flip Circus website.
- Macy Gray, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- The Balloon Glow & Laser Show, Altamont Fairgrounds, gates open at 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the FreshTix website.
- New York Cannabis Convention, Albany Capital Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the NECANN website.
- Troy Night Out, Monument Square in downtown Troy, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Monster Truckz, Fonda Speedway, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Monster Truckz website.
- ICFS Presents: The Big Lebowski, Proctors Theater in Schenectady, 7 p.m. You can get tickets on the Proctors website.
- What the Constitution Means to Me, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- “Bull in a China Shop,” Schenectady Civic Playhouse, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Schenectady Civic Players website.
- Woodstock Film Festival, venues across Woodstock, Rosendale and Saugerties. You can check out the full schedule of events and buy tickets on the Woodstock Film Festival website.
Saturday, September 30
- Ukrainian Festival, Ukrainian American Citizens Club in Cohoes, noon to 10 p.m.
- Opening weekend for Fright Fest, Great Escape Six Flags in Queensbury. You can buy tickets and passes on the Great Escape website.
- Opening weekend of Flip Circus, Crossgates Mall, shows at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Flip Circus website.
- The Balloon Glow & Laser Show, Altamont Fairgrounds, gates open at 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the FreshTix website.
- New York Cannabis Convention, Albany Capital Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the NECANN website.
- Oktoberfest 5K, Jennings Landing in Albany, 10:30 a.m. You can sign up on the Oktoberfest 5K website.
- Oktoberfest at Wolff’s Biergarten, 895 Broadway in Albany, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Druthers Oktoberfest, 7 Southside Drive in Clifton Park, noon to 10 p.m. You can buy your 2023 Druthers Oktoberfest stein on the Eventbrite website.
- Chatham OctoberFeast, Main Street in Chatham, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Glenville Oktoberfest, 300 Maalwyck Park Road in Glenville, noon to 9 p.m.
- Rainbow Prom, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- Harvest Fest, The Crossings in Colonie, noon to 4 p.m.
- Adirondacon, Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can buy tickets on the theater’s website.
- Monster Truckz, Fonda Speedway, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Monster Truckz website.
- Ben Folds, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 8 p.m. There are a few tickets remaining on the Troy Music Hall website.
- Hudson Valley Garlic Festival, Cantine Memorial Complex in Saugerties, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Garlic Festival website.
- Whitehall Sasquatch Festival, 130 Main Street in Whitehall, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Stand-Up Jesus: Blessed Be the Punchlines, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- The Eighth Step Presents Magpie 50th Anniversary Concert, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Gabe Mollica’s “Solo: A Show About Friendship,” Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- What the Constitution Means to Me, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- “Bull in a China Shop,” Schenectady Civic Playhouse, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Schenectady Civic Players website.
- Woodstock Film Festival, venues across Woodstock, Rosendale and Saugerties. You can check out the full schedule of events and buy tickets on the Woodstock Film Festival website.
Sunday, October 1
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Night of the Living Drag, Palace Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Albany VegFest, Albany Capital Center, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can register for VegFest tickets on Eventbrite.
- Upper Madison Street Fair, Upper Madison Avenue between N. Allen and W. Lawrence Streets in Albany, noon to 5 p.m.
- Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival, Washington Park Lakehouse in Albany, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Monster Truckz, Fonda Speedway, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Monster Truckz website.
- Adirondacon, Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the theater’s website.
- Opening weekend of Flip Circus, Crossgates Mall, shows at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Flip Circus website.
- Hudson Valley Garlic Festival, Cantine Memorial Complex in Saugerties, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Garlic Festival website.
- What the Constitution Means to Me, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- “Bull in a China Shop,” Schenectady Civic Playhouse, 2:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Schenectady Civic Players website.
- Woodstock Film Festival, venues across Woodstock, Rosendale and Saugerties. You can check out the full schedule of events and buy tickets on the Woodstock Film Festival website.