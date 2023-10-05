ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From Jurassic World Live Tour to Amsterdam’s WishFest to Downtown Troy Chowderfest, there are a myriad of things happening on October 6, 7, and 8.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, October 6
- Opening night for Castle of Terror, Armory Studios in Schenectady, various times. You can buy tickets on the Armory Studios website.
- Jurassic World Live Tour, MVP Arena in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Flip Circus, Crossgates Mall, show at 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Flip Circus website.
- Garlic Festival, Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market in Warrensburg, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- What the Constitution Means to Me, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Hudson Valley Dance Festival, Historic Catskill Point, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the DRA website.
- Fall Harvest Cruise-In, The Rice Homestead in Mayfield, noon to 4 p.m.
- Renaissance Festival, Moose Hillock Camping Resorts in Fort Ann, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Lake George Oktoberfest, Canada Street across from Shepard Park in Lake George, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- O+ Festival, 52 Main Street in Kingston, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the O+ website.
Saturday, October 7
- WishFest, along Bridge Street in Amsterdam, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saratoga International Flavorfeast, downtown Saratoga Springs, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Albany Symphony: Soundtrack NY, Palace Theatre in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Symphony website.
- Jake Shimabukuro, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- Paul Reiser, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- Jurassic World Live Tour, MVP Arena in Albany, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Flip Circus, Crossgates Mall, show at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Flip Circus website.
- Capital Region Fur Ball Auction and Gala, Rivers Casino in Schenectady, 6 p.m. The event will be emceed by NEWS10’s Steve Caporizzo. You can buy tickets on the event website.
- Saratoga Siege Encampment Weekend, Saratoga National Historical Park in Schuylerville, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Electric City Trucks, Taps, Corks and Forks, Viaport Rotterdam, noon to 4 p.m.
- Caffè Lena @ SPAC, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, noon. You can register for free on the SPAC website.
- 2023 Saratoga Showcase of Homes, around Saratoga County, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Showcase of Homes website.
- Michael Pitney Memorial 5k and Youth Fun Run, Pitney Meadows Community Farm in Saratoga Springs, 9 a.m. You can register on the farm’s website.
- Fall Fest and Zombie Run, Southern Saratoga YMCA in Clifton Park, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can register on the YMCA website.
- City Séance Ghost Tour, starts at 25 Quackenbush Square in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Goat Brothers Swap Meet, Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CDTA Fall Festival, CDTA Headquarters in Albany, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- What the Constitution Means to Me, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- West Mountain Fall Festival, West Mountain in Queensbury, noon to 5 p.m.
- Capital Gains, Empire Live in Albany, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Brews, Bites and Bands, Mosher Park in Ravena, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hudson Oktoberfest, 708 State Street in Hudson, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Renaissance Festival, Moose Hillock Camping Resorts in Fort Ann, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Lake George Oktoberfest, Canada Street across from Shepard Park in Lake George, noon to 10 p.m.
- Gloversville Fall Fest, Trail Station Park, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Southern Vermont HomeBrew Festival, Bennington Sports Center, noon to 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the HomeBrew Festival website.
- O+ Festival, 52 Main Street in Kingston, 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the O+ website.
Sunday, October 8
- Downtown Troy Chowderfest, downtown Troy, noon to 5 p.m.
- “The Way We Were” Car Show, Front Street in Ballston Spa, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Flip Circus, Crossgates Mall, show at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Flip Circus website.
- Albany Symphony: Video Games Live, Palace Theatre in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Symphony website.
- Jurassic World Live Tour, MVP Arena in Albany, noon and 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Pilobolus, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- What the Constitution Means to Me, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Renaissance Festival, Moose Hillock Camping Resorts in Fort Ann, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Lake George Oktoberfest, Canada Street across from Shepard Park in Lake George, noon to 5 p.m.
- O+ Festival, 52 Main Street in Kingston, 8 a.m. You can buy tickets on the O+ website.