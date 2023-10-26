ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Halloween weekend is almost here! From Halloween events to concerts to Mrs. Doubtfire at Proctors, there are quite a few things happening on October 27, 28, and 29.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, October 27
- Trunk-or-Treat events around the Capital Region
- Mrs. Doubfire, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Dogtober, Monument Square in downtown Troy, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Scary Story Night, Ndakinna Education Center in Greenfield, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can register on the Ndakinna website.
- RISE Presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Universal Preservation Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- Skeleton Crew, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Great White and Slaughter, Rivers Casino in Schenectady, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Rivers Casino website.
- Halloween Parade, Tyler Street to Woodlawn Avenue in Pittsfield, 7 p.m.
- Blackmore’s Night, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- FilmColumbia, Crandell Theatre in Chatham, first screening at 11 a.m. You can buy tickets and find the full schedule of events on the Crandell Theatre website.
Saturday, October 28
- Trunk-or-Treat events around the Capital Region
- Rock & Oddities Con, Saratoga Springs City Center, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Trick or Trot Pumpkin Run, Jennings Landing in Albany, 4:30 p.m. You can still register on the Zippy Reg website.
- Hounds of Halloween, downtown Albany, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets for the event are $15 in advance on the Eventbrite website or $20 day-of.
- Lark Street BID Halloween Party, Washington Park Lakehouse in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl, downtown Saratoga Springs, 3 p.m. You can register on the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation website.
- American Cancer Society’s Howl-O-Ween Bark for Life, 1 Penny Lane in Latham, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Halloween Pet Parade, Subaru of Troy, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- The Science of Wands & Wizardry, Museum of Innovation and Science in Schenectady, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the MiSci website.
- After Dark: The Science of Wands and Wizardry, Museum of Innovation and Science in Schenectady, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the MiSci website.
- Mrs. Doubfire, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Skeleton Crew, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- The Wood Brothers, Palace Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Harvest Haloween Festival, Dockstader Field in Galway, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Boo2You, City Park in Glens Falls, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Halloween Parade, Guy Park Avenue in Amsterdam, 1 p.m.
- American Panorama by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- FilmColumbia, Crandell Theatre in Chatham, first screening at 10:30 a.m. You can buy tickets and find the full schedule of events on the Crandell Theatre website.
Sunday, October 29
- Trunk-or-Treat events around the Capital Region
- Rock & Oddities Con, Saratoga Springs City Center, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Mrs. Doubfire, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Skeleton Crew, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- FilmColumbia, Crandell Theatre in Chatham, first screening at noon. You can buy tickets and find the full schedule of events on the Crandell Theatre website.