ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From fall festivals to concerts to the Hounds of Halloween dog trick-or-treating event, there are quite a few things happening on October 20, 21, and 22.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, October 20
- Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Palace Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- “The Way We Were” (50th Anniversary Screening), Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- RaeLynn, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- Eddie Griffin, Albany Funny Bone, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Funny Bone website.
- Enter The Haggis, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- Skeleton Crew, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- FilmColumbia, Crandell Theatre in Chatham, first screening at 11:30 a.m. You can buy tickets and find the full schedule of events on the Crandell Theatre website.
Saturday, October 21
- Hounds of Halloween, downtown Albany, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets for the event are $15 in advance on the Eventbrite website or $20 day-of.
- Art on Lark, Washington Park in Albany, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Downtown Schenectady Fall Spooktacular, Schenectady City Hall and Jay Street Marketplace, noon to 4 p.m.
- The Albany Mystics Fair, Noteworthy Center at 930 Broadway in Albany, noon to 6 p.m.
- Community Fall Festival, Broadway between 3rd and 5th Streets in Troy, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert,” Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Fall Festival, downtown Saratoga Springs, noon to 3 p.m.
- “Nightmare on Caroline Street” Halloween-themed pub crawl, downtown Saratoga Springs, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Witch Walk, downtown Saratoga Springs, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Center Parking Garage.
- Trunk-or-Treat, Saratoga Regional YMCA in Saratoga Springs, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Trunk-or-Treat, Milton Community Center, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Trunk-or-Treat, Malta Drive-In Theatre, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., then the movie starts. Regular admission price.
- Skeleton Crew, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Eddie Griffin, Albany Funny Bone, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Funny Bone website.
- Ozzy and AC/DC Tribute bands, Cohoes Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- FilmColumbia, Crandell Theatre in Chatham, first screening at 11 a.m. You can buy tickets and find the full schedule of events on the Crandell Theatre website.
- Downtown Pittsfield… It’s Alive! Block Party & Kids’ Zone, McKay Street Parking Garage in Pittsfield, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, October 22
- Fall Fest, Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands, noon to 3 p.m.
- Wild Kratts Live! 2.0, Palace Theatre in Albany, 1 p.m. There are a few tickets left on the Ticketmaster website.
- Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra: “American Legends,” Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Legacy by Albany Pro Musica, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- The Motown and More Experience, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Skeleton Crew, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- FilmColumbia, Crandell Theatre in Chatham, first screening at noon. You can buy tickets and find the full schedule of events on the Crandell Theatre website.