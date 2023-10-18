ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From fall festivals to concerts to the Hounds of Halloween dog trick-or-treating event, there are quite a few things happening on October 20, 21, and 22.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, October 20

Saturday, October 21

  • Hounds of Halloween, downtown Albany, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets for the event are $15 in advance on the Eventbrite website or $20 day-of.
  • Art on Lark, Washington Park in Albany, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Downtown Schenectady Fall Spooktacular, Schenectady City Hall and Jay Street Marketplace, noon to 4 p.m.
  • The Albany Mystics Fair, Noteworthy Center at 930 Broadway in Albany, noon to 6 p.m.
  • Community Fall Festival, Broadway between 3rd and 5th Streets in Troy, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert,” Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
  • Fall Festival, downtown Saratoga Springs, noon to 3 p.m.
  • “Nightmare on Caroline Street” Halloween-themed pub crawl, downtown Saratoga Springs, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
  • Witch Walk, downtown Saratoga Springs, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Center Parking Garage.
  • Trunk-or-Treat, Saratoga Regional YMCA in Saratoga Springs, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Trunk-or-Treat, Milton Community Center, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Trunk-or-Treat, Malta Drive-In Theatre, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., then the movie starts. Regular admission price.
  • Skeleton Crew, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
  • Eddie Griffin, Albany Funny Bone, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Funny Bone website.
  • Ozzy and AC/DC Tribute bands, Cohoes Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
  • FilmColumbia, Crandell Theatre in Chatham, first screening at 11 a.m. You can buy tickets and find the full schedule of events on the Crandell Theatre website.
  • Downtown Pittsfield… It’s Alive! Block Party & Kids’ Zone, McKay Street Parking Garage in Pittsfield, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 22