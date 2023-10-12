ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to comedy shows to fall festivals, there are quite a few things happening on October 13, 14, and 15.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, October 13
- COMPANY, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Quiet Riot, Cohoes Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- Saratoga Book Festival, around Saratoga Springs, various times.
- Corks, Forks & Brews, Saratoga Springs City Center, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
Saturday, October 14
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, MVP Arena in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Hasan Minhaj, Palace Theatre in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Saratoga Wing Off, around Saratoga County, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- COMPANY, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Kaleidescape, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- Chris Funk, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Hawaiian Oktoberfest, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, noon to 6 p.m.
- Adirondack Brewery & Pub Oktoberfest, 33 Canada Street in Lake George, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Waldorf Fall Fun Day, Pitney Meadows Farm in Saratoga Springs, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Autumn Fest, Stuyvesant Plaza in Guilderland, noon to 3 p.m.
- Troy AHEPA Souvlaki Fest, St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Troy, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Troy Art Block Party, Church Street Alley in Troy, noon to 5 p.m.
- Saratoga Book Festival, around Saratoga Springs, various times.
- Walter A. Wood Tractor and Agriculture Show, Wood Park in Hoosick Falls, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fall Fest, Joe Bruno Stadium in Troy, 4 p.m.
- Corinth Fall Festival, Jessup’s Landing, noon to 4 p.m.
- Harvest Fest, Main and School Streets in downtown Bennington, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Harvest Festival & Kids Costume Parade, Johnstown City Hall, noon to 4 p.m.
- West Mountain Fall Festival, West Mountain in Queensbury, noon to 5 p.m.
Sunday, October 15
- Opening day of the Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience, Armory Studios NY in Schenectady, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets to the exhibit on the Fever website.
- Nimesh Patel, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Rosendale International Pickle Festival, Ulster County Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Quiet Riot, Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Hawaiian Oktoberfest, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, noon to 6 p.m.
- Saratoga Book Festival, around Saratoga Springs, various times.
- West Mountain Fall Festival, West Mountain in Queensbury, noon to 5 p.m.