ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From festivals to wrestling to quilting, there are quite a few things happening on October 7, 8, and 9.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, October 7
- New York Harvest Festival and Freedom Fair
- Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich
- All day
- Impact Wrestling, Bound for Glory
- Washington Avenue Armory, Albany
- Starts at 8 p.m.
- Lake George Oktoberfest
- Canada Street, Lake George
- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Taylor Swift Party
- Empire Live, 93 N Pearl Street, Albany
- 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 8
- New York Harvest Festival and Freedom Fair
- Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich
- All day
- Jay St. Pub Fall Fest
- Jay St. Pub, 118 Jay Street, Schenectady
- 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Impact Wrestling, Bound for Glory
- Washington Avenue Armory, Albany
- Starts at 8 p.m.
- “X-Files” Fan Fest
- The X-Files Preservation Collection Museum, 4284 Route 50, Saratoga Springs
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Amsterdam Oktoberfest
- Bridge Street, Amsterdam
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lake George Oktoberfest
- Canada Street, Lake George
- Noon to 10 p.m.
- Chatham OctoberFeast
- Main Street, Chatham
- 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saratoga International Flavorfeast
- Downtown Saratoga Springs
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Taco and Margarita Festival
- MVP Arena, Albany
- Starts at noon
- Saratoga Hard Cider & Doughnut Fest
- Downtown Saratoga Springs
- 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- “Autumn Inspirations” Quilt Show
- Proctors Theatre, Schenectady
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m
Sunday, October 9
- New York Harvest Festival and Freedom Fair
- Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich
- All day
- Troy Chowderfest
- Downtown Troy
- Starts at noon
- Lake George Oktoberfest
- Canada Street, Lake George
- Noon to 5 p.m.
- Schenectady Fall Foliage Festival
- Mabee Farm Historic Site, Rotterdam Junction
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- “The Way We Were” Car Show
- Front Street, Ballston Spa
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- “Autumn Inspirations” Quilt Show
- Proctors Theatre, Schenectady
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m