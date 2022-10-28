ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From performances to a pub crawl to Albany Comic Con, there are quite a few things happening on October 28, 29, and 30.

Since Halloween is on Monday, there are tons of spooky events going on. You can view NEWS10’s “Halloweekend plans in the Capital Region” to find these events.

Here are some of the other events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, October 28

FilmColumbia Crandell Theatre, 48 Main Street in Chatham Started at noon Tickets still available on the Crandell Theatre website

Troy Night Out Downtown Troy 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Saturday, October 29

Sunday, October 30