ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to Halloween events to the first-ever Upstate Sled Hockey Invitational, there are quite a few things happening on October 21, 22, and 23.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
October 21
- FilmColumbia
- Crandell Theatre, 48 Main Street in Chatham
- Starts at 2:15 p.m.
- Tickets still available on the Crandell Theatre website
- “Downtown Pittsfield…It’s Alive!” Halloween Festival
- Downtown Pittsfield
- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Disney’s “Aladdin”
- Proctors Theatre in Schenectady
- Starts at 8 p.m.
- Tickets still available on the Proctors website
- Strand Theatre: Gratefully Yours – Grateful Dead Tribute
- Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls
- Starts at 8 p.m.
- Tickets are still available on the Brown Paper Tickets website
- Upstate Sled Hockey Invitational
- Albany County Hockey Facility
- Starts at 5:30 p.m.
- Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
- Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany
- Starts at 8 p.m.
- Tickets still available on the Capital Repertory Theatre website
October 22
- Hounds of Halloween
- Downtown Albany
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- FilmColumbia
- Crandell Theatre, 48 Main Street in Chatham
- Starts at 10:30 a.m.
- Tickets still available on the Crandell Theatre website
- Colonie Children’s Halloween Celebration
- The Crossings Park
- Noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Halfmoon Trunk-or-Treat
- Halfmoon Town Park
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- YMCA Trunk-or-Treat
- Saratoga Springs YMCA
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Moreau Trunk-or-Treat
- Moreau Recreation Department
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Disney’s “Aladdin”
- Proctors Theatre in Schenectady
- Shows at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Tickets still available on the Proctors website
- The Music of Boston & Journey: Sock Out Cancer Benefit Concert
- Palace Theatre in Albany
- Starts at 8 p.m.
- Tickets still available on the Ticketmaster website
- Witch Walk and Dance
- Downtown Saratoga Springs
- 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Upstate Sled Hockey Invitational
- Albany County Hockey Facility
- Starts at 4:15 p.m.
- Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
- Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany
- Shows at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Tickets still available on the Capital Repertory Theatre website
October 23
- FilmColumbia
- Crandell Theatre, 48 Main Street in Chatham
- Starts at noon
- Tickets still available on the Crandell Theatre website
- Disney’s “Aladdin”
- Proctors Theatre in Schenectady
- Starts at 2 p.m.
- Tickets still available on the Proctors website
- Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza
- Palace Theatre in Albany
- Starts at 4 p.m.
- Tickets still available on the Ticketmaster website
- Upstate Sled Hockey “Learn to Play”
- Albany County Hockey Facility
- 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
- Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany
- Starts at 2 p.m.
- Tickets still available on the Capital Repertory Theatre website