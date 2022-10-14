ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to walking history tours, there are quite a few things happening on October 14, 15, and 16.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, October 14
- Colbie Caillat
- Performing at The Egg in Albany
- Concert starts at 8 p.m.
- Tickets still available on The Egg website
- ZZ Top
- Performing at the Palace Theatre in Albany
- Concert starts at 8 p.m.
- Tickets still available on the Ticketmaster website
- Adirondack Film Festival
- Charles R. Wood Theater or Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls
- Starts at 10 a.m.
- Disney’s “Aladdin”
- Proctors Theatre in Schenectady
- Starts at 8 p.m.
- Tickets still available on the Proctors website
Saturday, October 15
- Judas Priest
- Performing at the MVP Arena in Albany
- Concert starts at 8 p.m.
- Tickets are still available on the Ticketmaster website
- Electric City Trucks, Taps, Corks, and Forks
- Via Port in Rotterdam
- Noon to 4 p.m.
- Downtown Schenectady Fall Spooktacular
- Around City Hall and Jay Street
- Noon to 4 p.m.
- Albany County Fall Festival
- Lawson Lake County Park
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Adirondack Brewery Oktoberfest
- Adirondack Brewery, 33 Canada Street in Lake George
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Adirondack Film Festival
- Charles R. Wood Theater or Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls
- Starts at 10 a.m.
- “Wheel of Fortune Live!”
- Palace Theatre in Albany
- Starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Disney’s “Aladdin”
- Proctors Theatre in Schenectady
- Shows at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Tickets still available on the Proctors website
- Bennington Harvest Festival
- Downtown Bennington
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, October 16
- Disney’s “Aladdin”
- Proctors Theatre in Schenectady
- Starts at 3 p.m.
- Tickets still available on the Proctors website
- Brunswick Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride
- Brunswick Harley Davidson, 1130 Hoosick Road in Troy
- Registration begins at 10 a.m., the ride takes place at noon
- Slingerlands Walking Tours
- Starts at the pavilion behind the Slingerlands Firehouse
- 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3 p.m time slots
- Tickets still available on the Eventbrite website