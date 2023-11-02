ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From the Albany Auto Show to comedian John Mulaney to the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo, there are quite a few things happening on November 3, 4, and 5.
Friday, November 3
- Albany Auto Show, MVP Arena in Albany, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Cage Wars 62, Rivers Casino in Schenectady, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Rivers website.
- Adirondack Stampede Rodeo, Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SeatGeek website.
- CHATS Film Festival and Lecture Series “Artificial Intelligence,” The Linda in Albany, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- First Fridays Artswalk, downtown Pittsfield, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, November 4
- Albany Auto Show, MVP Arena in Albany, 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Jethro Tull, Palace Theatre in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy verified resale tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- John Mulaney, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 10:15 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- Oyster Fest, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- American Girl Live! In Concert, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Adirondack Stampede Rodeo, Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SeatGeek website.
- CHATS Film Festival and Lecture Series “Artificial Intelligence,” The Linda in Albany, 1 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Pumpkin Chuckin‘, Adirondack Pub & Brewery in Lake George, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Pumpkin Smashes in Schenectady, Amsterdam, Bethlehem, and Rexford
- Dana Fuchs, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- Arts & Crafts Festival, Berkshire South Regional Community Center in Great Barrington, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday, November 5
- Glens Falls Restaurant Week begins
- Festival of Nations, Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Albany Auto Show, MVP Arena in Albany, 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- John Mulaney, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Oyster Fest, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CHATS Film Festival and Lecture Series “Artificial Intelligence,” The Linda in Albany, 1 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Pumpkin Smashes in Clifton Park and Rexford
- ESYO Repertory, String & Concertino Strings Orchestras, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- Listen to the Music: A Concert Benefitting A Night Out For You, Cohoes Music Hall, 1 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.