ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From Saratoga Comic Con to the Schenectady Holiday Parade to the Albany Train Show, there are quite a few things happening on November 17, 18, and 19.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, November 17

Saturday, November 18

Sunday, November 19

  • The Beach Boys, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
  • Saratoga Comic Con, Saratoga Springs City Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Comic Con website.
  • Holiday Stroll, Stuyvesant Plaza in Guilderland, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Football on the Diamond, Ganser-Smith Park Baseball Field in Menands, 3 p.m.
  • Pottery Market, Pat’s Barn in Rensselaer, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Soroptimist Craft Fair, Gloversville Middle School, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2.
  • Late Nite Catechism, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
  • Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
  • Rocky Mountain High Experience: a John Denver Christmas, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
  • Schenectady Civic Players: Chapter Two, Schenectady Civic Playhouse on South Church Street, 2:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Civic Players website.
  • The Sound Inside, Cohoes Music Hall, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.