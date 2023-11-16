ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From Saratoga Comic Con to the Schenectady Holiday Parade to the Albany Train Show, there are quite a few things happening on November 17, 18, and 19.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, November 17
- The Bacon Brothers, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- Jim Brickman Hits Live with A Little Bit of Christmas, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- Schenectady Civic Players: Chapter Two, Schenectady Civic Playhouse on South Church Street, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Civic Players website.
- The Sound Inside, Cohoes Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
Saturday, November 18
- Saratoga Comic Con, Saratoga Springs City Center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Comic Con website.
- Schenectady Holiday Parade, downtown Schenectady, 5 p.m.
- Greenwich Lighted Tractor Parade, village of Greenwich, 6 p.m.
- Albany Train Show, Polish Community Center in Albany, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is &5 and free for kids 12 and under.
- Lake George Polar Plunge, Shepard Park in Lake George, registration at 9 a.m. and plunge at noon. You can register on the Special Olympics New York website.
- Vir Das, The Egg in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- Kat Timpf, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- Saratoga Springs Fire & Police Holiday Hockey Classic, Saratoga Springs Ice Rink on Weibel Avenue, 7 p.m. Admission is free with donation of a new unwrapped toy.
- Stuyvesant Plaza tree-lighting ceremony, 1475 Western Avenue in Guilderland, 6 p.m.
- Pottery Market, Pat’s Barn in Rensselaer, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- Schenectady Civic Players: Chapter Two, Schenectady Civic Playhouse on South Church Street, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Civic Players website.
- The Sound Inside, Cohoes Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
Sunday, November 19
- The Beach Boys, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Saratoga Comic Con, Saratoga Springs City Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Comic Con website.
- Holiday Stroll, Stuyvesant Plaza in Guilderland, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Football on the Diamond, Ganser-Smith Park Baseball Field in Menands, 3 p.m.
- Pottery Market, Pat’s Barn in Rensselaer, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Soroptimist Craft Fair, Gloversville Middle School, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2.
- Late Nite Catechism, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- Rocky Mountain High Experience: a John Denver Christmas, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- Schenectady Civic Players: Chapter Two, Schenectady Civic Playhouse on South Church Street, 2:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Civic Players website.
- The Sound Inside, Cohoes Music Hall, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.