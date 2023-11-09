ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From Veterans Day events to the Troy Waterfront Chili Festival to Derek Hough at the Palace, there are quite a few things happening on November 10, 11, and 12.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, November 10

Saturday, November 11

Sunday, November 12

  • Saratoga Springs Cannabis Growers Showcase, Saratoga Springs City Center Parking Garage, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Adirondack Sports & Northeast Ski Expo, Albany Capital Center, 10 a.m. Free admission.
  • Hudson-Mohawk Weavers’ Guild Show & Sale, Pat’s Barn in North Greenbush, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission.
  • Golden Oldies: Doo Wop Rock & Roll Spectacular, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
  • Albany Symphony Orchestra: Daugherty + Tchaikovsky & The Blue Danube, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
  • Schenectady Civic Players: Chapter Two, Schenectady Civic Playhouse on South Church Street, 2:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Civic Players website.