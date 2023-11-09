ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From Veterans Day events to the Troy Waterfront Chili Festival to Derek Hough at the Palace, there are quite a few things happening on November 10, 11, and 12.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, November 10
- Veterans Day events around the Capital Region
- Derek Hough’s Symphony of Dance, Palace Theatre in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Hudson-Mohawk Weavers’ Guild Show & Sale, Pat’s Barn in North Greenbush, noon to 7 p.m. Free admission.
- Schenectady Civic Players: Chapter Two, Schenectady Civic Playhouse on South Church Street, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Civic Players website.
Saturday, November 11
- Veterans Day events around the Capital Region
- Troy Waterfront Chili Festival, River Street Market in Troy, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Saratoga Springs Cannabis Growers Showcase, Saratoga Springs City Center Parking Garage, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- CNYS Black Expo, Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- The Princess Bride: an Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Adirondack Sports & Northeast Ski Expo, Albany Capital Center, 10 a.m. Free admission.
- Hudson-Mohawk Weavers’ Guild Show & Sale, Pat’s Barn in North Greenbush, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission.
- säje, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Albany Symphony Orchestra: Daugherty + Tchaikovsky & The Blue Danube, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- Schenectady Civic Players: Chapter Two, Schenectady Civic Playhouse on South Church Street, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Civic Players website.
- Berkshire Waldorf Holiday Handcraft Fair, Berkshire Waldorf School in Great Barrington, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, November 12
- Saratoga Springs Cannabis Growers Showcase, Saratoga Springs City Center Parking Garage, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Adirondack Sports & Northeast Ski Expo, Albany Capital Center, 10 a.m. Free admission.
- Hudson-Mohawk Weavers’ Guild Show & Sale, Pat’s Barn in North Greenbush, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission.
- Golden Oldies: Doo Wop Rock & Roll Spectacular, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Albany Symphony Orchestra: Daugherty + Tchaikovsky & The Blue Danube, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- Schenectady Civic Players: Chapter Two, Schenectady Civic Playhouse on South Church Street, 2:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Civic Players website.