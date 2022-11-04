ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to the Albany Auto Show, there are quite a few things happening on November 4, 5, and 6.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, November 4

Cannibal Corpse Empire Live Albany, 93 North Pearl Street Starts at 7 p.m. Tickets still available on the Ticketweb website

Tom Paxton & the Don Juans Proctors Theatre, Schenectady Starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets still available on the Proctors website



Saturday, November 5

Sunday, November 6