ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to the Albany Auto Show, there are quite a few things happening on November 4, 5, and 6.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, November 4
- Cannibal Corpse
- Empire Live Albany, 93 North Pearl Street
- Starts at 7 p.m.
- Tickets still available on the Ticketweb website
- Tom Paxton & the Don Juans
- Proctors Theatre, Schenectady
- Starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets still available on the Proctors website
Saturday, November 5
- The Last Waltz Tour
- Proctors Theatre, Schenectady
- Starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets still available on the Proctors website
- Troy Waterfront Chili Fest
- River Street Market, 433 River Street
- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- NY Cat Film Festival 2022-23
- Proctors Theatre, Schenectady
- Starts at 1 p.m.
- Tickets still available on the Proctors website
- Albany Auto Show
- MVP Arena
- Starts at 10 a.m.
- Tickets still available on the MVP Arena website
- Souvlaki Fest
- St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church, Troy
- 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Adirondack Sports & Northeast Ski Expo
- Albany Captial Center, 55 Eagle Street
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fall Arts and Crafts Festival
- Berkshire South Regional Community Center, Great Barrington
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saratoga Art Fair
- Saratoga Arts Center
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fall Artisan Sale
- Barn at the Bridge, Burnt Hills
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, November 6
- Festival of Nations
- Empire State Plaza Convention Center
- 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Albany Lantern Parade
- Washington Park, Albany
- Starts at 4:30 p.m.
- NY Dog Film Festival 22-23
- Proctors Theatre, Schenectady
- Starts at 1 p.m.
- Tickets still available on the Proctors website
- Albany Auto Show
- MVP Arena
- Starts at 10 a.m.
- Tickets still available on the MVP Arena website
- Saratoga Art Fair
- Saratoga Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fall Artisan Sale
- Barn at the Bridge, Burnt Hills
- Noon to 3 p.m