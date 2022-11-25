ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From “The Wizard of Oz” to tree lightings to other holiday-themed events, there are quite a few things happening on November 25, 26, and 27.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
November 25
- World Cup viewing event hosted by Wolff”s Biergarten
- Jennings Landing in Albany
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Amsterdam Tree Lighting Festival
- Mohawk Valley Overlook Bridge in Amsterdam
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Quick Response holiday lights display
- Quick Response, 2077 Route 9 in Round Lake
- 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- “The Wizard of Oz”
- Capital Repertory Theatre, 251 N Pearl Street, Albany
- Starts at 8 p.m.
- Tickets available on theREP website
- “Bond in Motion”
- Saratoga Automobile Museum
- The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website
- Santa’s Magical Express
- Locations at Colonie Center and Yankee Trails at 569 Third Ave. Ext. in Rensselaer
- Tickets are available on the the Santa’s Magical Express website
November 26
- Quick Response holiday lights display
- Quick Response, 2077 Route 9 in Round Lake
- 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Cohoes Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Silliman Park
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Stephentown Lighted Parade and Tree Lighting
- Veterans Park
- 5:30 p.m.
- Waterford Christmas Parade
- Broad Street
- 6 p.m.
- “The Wizard of Oz”
- Capital Repertory Theatre, 251 N Pearl Street, Albany
- Shows at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Tickets available on theREP website
- Watervliet Tree Lighting
- Veteran’s Memorial Park
- 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- “Bond in Motion”
- Saratoga Automobile Museum
- The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website
- Santa’s Magical Express
- Locations at Colonie Center and Yankee Trails at 569 Third Ave. Ext. in Rensselaer
- Tickets are available on the the Santa’s Magical Express website
November 27
- Quick Response holiday lights display
- Quick Response, 2077 Route 9 in Round Lake
- 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Colonie Tree Lighting
- Loudon Green Park
- 4 p.m.
- “The Wizard of Oz”
- Capital Repertory Theatre, 251 N Pearl Street, Albany
- Starts at 2 p.m.
- Tickets available on theREP website
- Quick Response holiday lights display
- Quick Response, 2077 Route 9 in Round Lake
- 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- “Bond in Motion”
- Saratoga Automobile Museum
- The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website
- Santa’s Magical Express
- Locations at Colonie Center and Yankee Trails at 569 Third Ave. Ext. in Rensselaer
- Tickets are available on the the Santa’s Magical Express website