ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to parades to James Bond cars at the Saratoga Automobile Museum, there are quite a few things happening on November 18, 19, and 20.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
November 18
- “The Wizard of Oz”
- Capital Repertory Theatre, 251 N Pearl Street, Albany
- Starts at 8 p.m.
- Tickets available on theREP website
- Betty & the Baby Boomers
- Proctors Theatre, Schenectady
- Starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets available on the Proctors website
- Black Violin
- Proctors Theatre, Schenectady
- Starts at 8 p.m.
- Tickets available on the Proctors website
- Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides, and Ice Nine Kills
- MVP Arena, Albany
- Starts at 6:20 p.m.
- Tickets available on the MVP Arena website
- “Bond in Motion”
- Saratoga Automobile Museum
- The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website
- Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
- Armory Studios NY, Schenectady
- Starts at 9 a.m.
- You can get tickets on the Fever website
- “Murder on the Orient Express”
- Schenectady Civic Playhouse, 12 South Church Street
- Starts at 8 p.m.
- You can buy tickets on the Schenectady Civic Playhouse website
November 19
- “The Wizard of Oz”
- Capital Repertory Theatre, 251 N Pearl Street, Albany
- Shows at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Tickets available on theREP website
- Rock & Roll/Doo Wop Spectacular
- Proctors Theatre, Schenectady
- Starts at 7 p.m.
- Tickets available on the Proctors website
- “Bond in Motion”
- Saratoga Automobile Museum
- The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website
- Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
- Armory Studios NY, Schenectady
- Starts at 9 a.m.
- You can get tickets on the Fever website
- Greenwich Lighted Tractor Parade
- Starts at Greenwich Central School
- Begins at 6 p.m.
- CNYS Black Expo
- MVP Arena, Albany
- Starts at 11 a.m.
- You can buy tickets on the MVP Arena website
- Schenectady Holiday Parade
- Downtown Schenectady
- Starts at 5 p.m.
- “Murder on the Orient Express”
- Schenectady Civic Playhouse, 12 South Church Street
- Starts at 8 p.m.
- You can buy tickets on the Schenectady Civic Playhouse website
- Lake George Polar Plunge
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., Lake George
November 20
- “The Wizard of Oz”
- Capital Repertory Theatre, 251 N Pearl Street, Albany
- Starts at 2 p.m.
- Tickets available on theREP website
- “Ancient Aliens”
- Proctors Theatre, Schenectady
- Starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets available on the Proctors website
- “Bond in Motion”
- Saratoga Automobile Museum
- The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website
- Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
- Armory Studios NY, Schenectady
- Starts at 9 a.m.
- You can get tickets on the Fever website
- “Murder on the Orient Express”
- Schenectady Civic Playhouse, 12 South Church Street
- Starts at 2:30 p.m.
- You can buy tickets on the Schenectady Civic Playhouse website