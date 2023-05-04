ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From First Friday events to the Capital District Reptile Expo to Saratoga Comic Con, there are quite a few things happening on May, 5, 6 and 7.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, May 5
- First Friday, around Albany, various times.
- May First Friday: “School Art in the Community,” downtown Ballston Spa, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Jagged Little Pill, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.
- Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- Pinkalicious The Musical, Cohoes Music Hall, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Playhouse Stage Company website.
- Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer with Rakesh Chaurasia. Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- Passport Series: ADG7, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- Opening night of the Glen Twin Drive-In in Queensbury
Saturday, May 6
- Saratoga Comic Con, Saratoga Springs City Center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Comic Con website.
- Albany Empire vs. West Texas Warbirds, MVP Arena in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- I Love My Park Day, various locations and times around the Capital Region. You can register to volunteer in the Parks & Trails New York website.
- Albany Symphony: The Music of Star Wars, Palace Theatre in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Palace website.
- Jagged Little Pill, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.
- Saratoga Margarita & Mimosa Fest, downtown Saratoga Springs, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Washington County Antique Fair, Washington County Fairgrounds, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Pinkalicious The Musical, Cohoes Music Hall, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Playhouse Stage Company website.
- Connie Han, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- Party101 with DJ Matt Bennett, Empire Live in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Touch-A-Truck event, Gordon Creek Elementary in Ballston Spa, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Lebanon Valley Speedway season opener, West Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 7
- Saratoga Comic Con, Saratoga Springs City Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Comic Con website.
- Capital District Reptile Expo, Albany Capital Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Capital District Reptile Expo website.
- Jagged Little Pill, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.
- Washington County Antique Fair, Washington County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pinkalicious The Musical, Cohoes Music Hall, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Playhouse Stage Company website.
- Music for Peace in a Time of War, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.