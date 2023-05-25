ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From Memorial Day events to Bennington’s Mayfest Festival to the Albany Empire vs. Fayetteville Mustangs at MVP Arena, there are quite a few things happening on May 26, 27 and 28.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, May 26

  • Memorial Day parades, events in the Capital Region
  • Ice Cream giveaway, Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ain’t Too Proud: The Life & Times of The Temptations, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
  • Grant Cottage opening day, 1000 Mount McGregor Road in Wilton, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Carnival, Cook Park in Colonie, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Troy In Bloom, downtown Troy, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • The GottaGetGon Folk Festival, Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa, 6:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Sunday, May 28