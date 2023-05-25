ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From Memorial Day events to Bennington’s Mayfest Festival to the Albany Empire vs. Fayetteville Mustangs at MVP Arena, there are quite a few things happening on May 26, 27 and 28.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, May 26
- Memorial Day parades, events in the Capital Region
- Ice Cream giveaway, Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ain’t Too Proud: The Life & Times of The Temptations, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Grant Cottage opening day, 1000 Mount McGregor Road in Wilton, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Carnival, Cook Park in Colonie, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Troy In Bloom, downtown Troy, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- The GottaGetGon Folk Festival, Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa, 6:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
- Memorial Day parades, events in the Capital Region
- Mayfest Arts and Crafts Festival, downtown Bennington, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
- Green Thumb Perennial Swap, Farmers’ Market Park in Warrensburg, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Ain’t Too Proud: The Life & Times of The Temptations, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Pretty Much the Best Comedy Show: Jim Tews, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Albany Empire vs. Fayetteville Mustangs, MVP Arena, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Carnival, Cook Park in Colonie, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Nature Bus, starting in Albany to various locations.
- Memorial Meltdown Music Festival, Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the ticketing website.
- The GottaGetGon Folk Festival, Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa, 10:25 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Six Flags Great Escape Hurricane Harbor opening weekend, 1172 Route 9 in Queensbury, noon to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets and passes on the Six Flags website.
- Bolton Art & Craft Festival, 5 Cross Street in Bolton Landing, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Halfmoon Spray Park opening, 162 Route 236 in Clifton Park, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
- Memorial Day parades, events in the Capital Region
- Ain’t Too Proud: The Life & Times of The Temptations, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Carnival, Cook Park in Colonie, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Memorial Meltdown Music Festival, Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the ticketing website.
- The GottaGetGon Folk Festival, Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa, 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Six Flags Great Escape Hurricane Harbor opening weekend, 1172 Route 9 in Queensbury, noon to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets and passes on the Six Flags website.
- Bolton Art & Craft Festival, 5 Cross Street in Bolton Landing, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.