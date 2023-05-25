ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From Memorial Day events to Bennington’s Mayfest Festival to the Albany Empire vs. Fayetteville Mustangs at MVP Arena, there are quite a few things happening on May 26, 27 and 28.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, May 26

Memorial Day parades, events in the Capital Region

Ice Cream giveaway, Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life & Times of The Temptations, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

Grant Cottage opening day, 1000 Mount McGregor Road in Wilton, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carnival, Cook Park in Colonie, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Troy In Bloom, downtown Troy, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The GottaGetGon Folk Festival, Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa, 6:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Sunday, May 28