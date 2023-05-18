ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From festivals to the Schenectady Tater Trot to Trevor Noah performing at Proctors, there are quite a few things happening on May 19, 20 and 21.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, May 19
- St. Sophia Greek Festival, St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church at 440 Whitehall Road in Albany, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Trevor Noah, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Washington Wild Things, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
Saturday, May 20
- Great Escape opening day, 1172 Route 9 in Queensbury, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets and passes on the Six Flags website.
- St. Sophia Greek Festival, St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church at 440 Whitehall Road in Albany, noon to 10 p.m.
- Spring Fling Festival, Main Street in downtown Amsterdam, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Schenectady Tater Trot, downtown Schenectady, noon to 4 p.m.
- Trevor Noah, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- The Great Black Wall Street of the Capital Region Gala, Capital Reparatory Theatre in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on theRep website.
- Saratoga County Homestead Photo Tour, 7267 Barkersville Road in Providence, noon to 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Haunted Nights website.
- Big Bethlehem Yard Sale, around Bethlehem, 8 a.m. to noon with an after party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Octopus naming, Via Aquarium in Viaport Rotterdam, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can get tickets for the event on the Via Aquarium website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Washington Wild Things, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Lupine Festival, Albany Pine Bush, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.
Sunday, May 21
- St. Sophia Greek Festival, St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church at 440 Whitehall Road in Albany, noon to 6 p.m.
- Saratoga County Homestead Photo Tour, 7267 Barkersville Road in Providence, noon to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Haunted Nights website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Washington Wild Things, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Best Buddies Friendship Walk, Crossgates Mall APEX Entrance in Albany, 9 a.m. You can register on the Best Buddies website.