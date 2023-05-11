ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From performances to the Tri-City ValleyCats home opener to the Albany Tulip Festival, there are quite a few things happening on May 12, 13 and 14.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, May 12
- Tri-City ValleyCats home opener vs. Trois-Rivieres Aigles, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Pinkalicious The Musical, Cohoes Music Hall, 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Playhouse Stage Company website.
- The Platters® with Special Guests The Classic Drifters, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
Saturday, May 13
- Albany Tulip Festival, Washington Park, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission.
- AAPI Cultural Festival, Empire State Plaza Concourse in Albany, noon to 3 p.m. Free admission.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Trois-Rivieres Aigles, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Car Along the Hudson and Burnout Contest, Hudson Shores Park in Watervliet, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car registration from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Spectators are free.
- Pinkalicious The Musical, Cohoes Music Hall, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Playhouse Stage Company website.
- Pedal-Paddle-Run Triathlon, Aqueduct Park in Niskayuna, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can register the morning of the event.
- Rip Van Winkle Wine, Brew & Beverage Festival, The Fortnightly Club of Catskill at 1 Main Street, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets available at the door for $25.
- Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- An evening with David, Wu Han and Arnaud, Saratoga Performing Art Center, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Ballston Spa Wellness Day, Wood Road Elementary School, 7:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- “Resilient AF: Rising to the Occasion,” Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Wood Theater website.
Sunday, May 14
- Albany Tulip Festival, Washington Park, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Trois-Rivieres Aigles, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Schenectady Symphony Orchestra Concert 4: The Romantic Ideal (1800-1935), Proctors Theatre, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Pinkalicious The Musical, Cohoes Music Hall, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Playhouse Stage Company website.
- Myanmar Multiethnic Showcase: Harmony in Diversity, The Egg in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.