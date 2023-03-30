ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to the FIRST Robotics Competition to Easter egg hunts around the area, there are quite a few things happening on March 31, April 1, and April 2.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, March 31
- FIRST Robotics Competition, MVP Arena in Albany, 9 a.m. Free and open to the public.
- Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- Crumbl Cookies grand opening, 664 New Loudon Road in Latham, 8 a.m. to midnight.
- Troy Night O’Shenanigans, downtown Troy, 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
- Easter egg hunts around the Capital Region
- The Frank White Experience with special guest DJ TGIF, Palace Theatre in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- FIRST Robotics Competition, MVP Arena in Albany, 9 a.m. Free and open to the public.
- Rumors – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- Albany Film Festival, University at Albany, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.
- Drink Schenectady, MiSci Museum of Science and Innovation, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Bennington Museum reopens, 75 Main St, Bennington, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.