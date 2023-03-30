ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to the FIRST Robotics Competition to Easter egg hunts around the area, there are quite a few things happening on March 31, April 1, and April 2.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, March 31

FIRST Robotics Competition, MVP Arena in Albany, 9 a.m. Free and open to the public.

Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.

Crumbl Cookies grand opening, 664 New Loudon Road in Latham, 8 a.m. to midnight.

Troy Night O’Shenanigans, downtown Troy, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Sunday, April 2