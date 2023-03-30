ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to the FIRST Robotics Competition to Easter egg hunts around the area, there are quite a few things happening on March 31, April 1, and April 2.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, March 31

  • FIRST Robotics Competition, MVP Arena in Albany, 9 a.m. Free and open to the public.
  • Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
  • Crumbl Cookies grand opening, 664 New Loudon Road in Latham, 8 a.m. to midnight.
  • Troy Night O’Shenanigans, downtown Troy, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Sunday, April 2