ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to Ice Castles to the South High Marathon Dance, there are quite a few things happening on March 3, 4, and 5.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

March 3

• Hadestown, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

• Dervish, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

• Skerryvore, The Egg in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.

• Ice Castles Lake George, Charles R. Wood Park. You can buy tickets on the Ice Castles website.

March 4

• New York Women’s Expo, Albany Marriott on Wolf Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

• Albany Firewolves, MVP Arena in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

• Hadestown, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

• Paul Taylor Dance Company, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.

• 46th Annual South High Marathon Dance, South Glens Falls High School, 5 p.m. You can view the full schedule here.

• Adirondack Brewery Barrel Fest, Adirondack Brewery in Lake George, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can get tickets on the Adirondack Brewery Barrel Fest website.

• Ice Castles Lake George, Charles R. Wood Park. You can buy tickets on the Ice Castles website.

• Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience hosting Grateful Dead tribute band, Armory Studios in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Fever website.

• Cohoes Winter Carnival, Van Schaick Island Pond in Cohoes, noon to 3 p.m.

March 5

• New York Women’s Expo, Albany Marriott on Wolf Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

• Hadestown, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

• The Irish Comedy Tour, Proctors Theatre, 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

• Josh Ritter, The Egg in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.

• 46th Annual South High Marathon Dance, South Glens Falls High School, all day. You can view the full schedule here.

• Ice Castles Lake George, Charles R. Wood Park. You can buy tickets on the Ice Castles website.